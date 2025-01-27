550,000 dollars for a trip to Sicily among great wines, cuisine, and beauties with Tasca d’Almerita

A dreamlike trip among great wines, cuisine, and beauties of Sicily - lasting five days, with a round-trip flight in business class from the Usa to Italy included – staying, for one night, in the historical and fascinating Villa Tasca in Palermo with a guest dinner by family Tasca, and the labels of the family winery, a private tour of the city, and lunch at the restaurant Buatta Cucina Popolana, to move, then, among the vineyards in the hearth of the Island spending two nights in the splendid Tenuta Regaleali with exclusive tours, wine tastings, dinner paired with wines, and a lesson of Sicilian cuisine; and, still, two nights in Villa Igiea, legendary luxury 5-starred hotel always in Palermo with the visit to the monumental beauties of the city such as Palazzo Reale, and Cappella Palatina, but visiting also Mozia Island, a natural and archaeological reserve in which, each visit is an exception, and will make the collection of Phoenician finds at Whitaker Museum discover with lunch and wine tasting, and enjoying, a Michelin-starred dinner at restaurant Gagini owned by chef Mauricio Zillo, always in Palermo, and always with wines by the winery; last but not least, 5 magnum bottles by Tenuta Tascante Contrada Sciaranuova Vecchie Vigne Etna Doc 2016, Tenuta Sallier de la Tour La Monaca Monreal Doc 2016, Tenuta Regaleali Vigna San Francesco Cabernet Sauvignon Sicilia Doc 2016, Tenuta Regaleali Rosso del Conte Contea di Sclafani Doc 2018, and Tenuta Whitaker Mozia Grillo Sicilia Doc 2020, and 2 bottles by Tenuta Regaleali Chardonnay Regaleali Botrytis Cinerea 1991, among the rares bottles of the winery. Here is “The Sicilian Legacy of Tasca d’Almerita”, for two couples hosted by the Tasca d’Almerita brand, auctioned off at the record sum of 550,000 dollars at “Naples Winter Wine Festival” 2025, edition No. 25 in Naples, in Florida, among the first 10 artistic and entertaining events for quality and prestige for American upper class according to the classification of Luxury Institute. But, also for “charity”, seen that the profit is destined for Naples Children & Education Foundation (Nncef), founded in 2000 to promote charitable programs improving the physical, emotional, and educational life of disadvantaged, and at-risk children in Collier County, for whom, 34 million of dollars have been collected for a total of almost 302 million of donated dollars, from the launch of the event in 2001, up to today, supporting 350,000 children, and 90 non-profit agencies. Over 25 wineries among the most prestigious ones in the world, representing 13 wine regions, six countries, and four continents, and among which, for Italy, have participated, for a long time, historical families of Italian wine such as Marchesi Antinori with Alessia Antinori, Gaja with Giovanni Gaja, Altesino, Caparzo, and Borgo Scopeto with Elisabetta Gnudi Angelini, and Tasca d’Almerita, which among the wineries creators of the “Renaissance” of Sicilian wine, at the debut with Alberto Tasca, consolidates Sicily in the “elite” of world wine icons, are protagonist with 51 prestigious lots in the very awaited “Auction” 2025, auctioned off in the last days.

“It has been a “super surprise” - comments, to WineNews, Alberto Tasca - because the charity auction of “Naples Winter Wine Festival” is considered to be, also by the same USA magazine “Wine Spectator”, the most important event of charity in the USA, as its impressing figures in the proceeds devolved for one of the most noble causes, after all, tell. In favor of that, for the first time, next to Piedmont, and Tuscany, the most blazoned regions of Italian wine, also Sicily has been invited, and we created a specially-made lot which would have been equally precious. It has been a success, which welcomes Sicily among the great territories of wine in the world. But, it has been a great success for all Italian wine overall”.

Wine, but also high cuisine because “Naples Winter Wine Festival” 2025 turned the spotlights also on cooking talents of 20 famous chefs, who got into the kitchen to prepare their signature-dishes in the private houses of all Naples. Next to them, also 19 equally talented sommeliers, who shared their passion, and their wine competence both during “Vintner Dinners”, and “Auction Day”.

