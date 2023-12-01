A glass of Italian wine in Paris, a stone’s throw from Notre-Dame Cathedral, with Signorvino

Italian wine conquers the heart of Paris: here is the Signorvino store in Paris, on three floors in a building in the very central Place Saint Michel, in the heart of the Latin Quarter, which opened today, December 1 (WineNews is there, and will report on it in a video, in the coming days).

The wineshop chain founded by Sandro Veronesi, arrives in the “Ville Lumiere” with more than 2,000 labels from the “great Italian cellar” (and Champagne), to tell the Italian wine, along with the flavors of the Italian tradition, to the French, who increasingly love Italian wine (+20% export in the first 8 months of 2023). And so, after opening on November 9, in Prague, as of today “the great Italian wine cellar” has thrown open the doors of Italian wine in the French capital, with a venue that counts, with three floors plus dehors and 160 covers, a few steps from Notre-Dame Cathedral.

“With the opening in Paris, we symbolically conclude an intense “taste journey” that began in Verona: we are always looking for new flavors and happy to bring with us the excellence of our territory. For this reason, too, we have chosen to keep our current suppliers also for the foreign stores, because we think that the originality and authenticity of Italian cuisine and wine production represent not only a winning factor, but also a value that we carry inside and want to tell around the world”, said Federico Veronesi, head of Signorvino, which he leads, together with Luca Pizzighella, from Paris. For an opening that marks the real beginning of the wine chain’s foreign journey, which, from more than 30 outlets, wants to reach 50 by 2025.

