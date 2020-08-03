A “liaison” between wineries, Allegrini and Feudi, haute cuisine and stunning place: Villa Cimbrone

Beauty: Italy starts again from here. And in promoting it, wine is serious, demonstrating once again the vitality and the role that the sector, although affected by the Covid emergency and long away from fans and consumers around the world, plays for the Belpaese. Those same enthusiasts and consumers who, however, after the lockdown, have understood the true value of both, and how quality really does make the difference. From different parts of Italy, but both of which have become ambassadors in the world over the years, two great Italian wine brands have decided to establish a “liaison”, inviting haute cuisine to participate, and choosing one of the places that symbolize Italian style and beauty: Villa Cimbrone, in Ravello, overlooking the Amalfi Coast and the Gulf of Salerno, where the greatest Italian chefs will cook four hands with Lorenzo Montoro (from Il Flauto di Pan, the Villa’s 1 Michelin star restaurant, now a luxury hotel, 5 August-19 September), accompanied by a selection of the best wines from the Allegrini Veneto winery and Feudi di San Gregorio. A place with a millenary history, it was the English Ernest William Beckett, Lord Grimthorpe, an erudite traveller and art collector, who brought the Villa back to its magnificence at the beginning of the twentieth century, hosting and making fall in love celebrities such as Greta Garbo and Paul Newman, Wagner and Gore Vidal, David Herbert Lawrence and Paul Klee, the Dukes of Kent and Windsor, and the King of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III.

The protagonist on August 5 will be chef Emanuele Scarello, two Michelin stars of the Agli Amici Restaurant in Udine since 1887, with the “Elegance”, represented in particular by the uniqueness of Italian architecture, which will be the element that will accompany guests in the sensory experience.

On August 22nd it will be the turn of chef Peppe Guida, Michelin star at the Antica Osteria Nonna Rosa of Vico Equense, who will be preparing a menu inspired by the theme of “Nature” and the green course that the world of food and wine has long undertaken. On September 7, then, the event will be dedicated to “Beauty”, which will frame the cuisine of Michelin star chef Vito Mollica of Il Palagio Four Season in Florence. A grand tour that will ideally end on September 19, with the dishes Pino Lavarra, bistellato chef of The Luxury Collection in Doha, dedicated to the “Passion”, time and perfection of Italian art. All elements that are the synthesis of a country, chaotic but brilliant, that has never stopped thinking about its future.

