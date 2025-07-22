A limited edition label in the glasses of celebrities at the Venice Film Festival

Not only highly anticipated films with great Italian and international directors and actors, from Paolo Sorrentino to Luca Guadagnino, from Toni Servillo to Julia Roberts, from Alexander Payne to Kathryn Bigelow, from Emma Stone to Guillermo del Toro: among the protagonists of the Venice Biennale’s Venice International Film Festival (August 27-September 6) will be the bubbles of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, one of the Veneto’s most famous excellences in the world, which for the second year will be in the goblets of the official toasts. And a limited edition label has been created for the occasion: it is called “La Compagnia delle Stelle” and evokes the idea of a theater company, made up of several iconic elements: gondoliers, cameras, movie stars and, of course, the denomination’s bubbles. But at the Venice Lido there will also be another company to make Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg shine, with a team of four creators who, together with Giorgio Pasotti, a well-known actor and ambassador of the Consortium, will tell the days of the Festival through their stylistic signature, accompanied by augmented reality.

Venetian bubbles will be the protagonists not only of all the official moments of the Biennale Cinema 2025, but also of the most glamorous events, from the opening to the closing dinner. It will be possible to taste the official bubbly of the Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema, and at the restaurants Terrazza Biennale, where there will be a dedicated corner, and Palazzo del Casinò, managed by the famous chef Tino Vettorello. To narrate Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg a real team of storytellers: lo-fi director Fabio Persico (@fabiopersico), with his signature irony; Alessio De Santa (@alessio_de_santa) with the unfailing pills from the Exhibition; Carlotta Berti (@carlotta__berti) with her unmistakable Venetian touch; and Mery Saporito (@merysaporito), live sketching artist, will bring to life a unique narrative of the event whose common thread will be Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg. Also present at the opening night of the exhibition will be Giorgio Pasotti as an ambassador of the Consortium of Protection.

The “live” story will be intertwined with the virtual one, creating a shareable digital experience. This time, in fact, the public will also be the protagonist: visitors to the Exhibition (but also users from home) will be able to take photos with “special effects”. By framing a Qr Code, spread on the digital channels of the Consorzio di Tutela, they will see a giant bottle of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg, created in augmented reality, appear in their shots. Launching the initiative will be a teaser video posted on the Consortium’s social profiles, which will show the bottle, like a real diva, plying the Venice Lagoon aboard a water cab and landing at the Lido, ready for the red carpet.

“We are thrilled to reconfirm our connection with such a prestigious event”, says Franco Adami, President of the Consorzio di Tutela Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg. “This year we wanted to strengthen our storytelling and go beyond reality, offering the public an immersive experience that allows them to experience the lightness and excellence of our product. Every visitor will be able to photograph our bottle in every corner of the Lido like a real star. It is a way to celebrate the beauty and uniqueness of Venice, our territory and cinema as a unique form of storytelling, bringing Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg directly into the shots of visitors”.

