A new signature winery in Tuscany: architect Marco Casamonti will sign it for Poggio Antico

The beauty and the good meet, once again, thanks to wine. It happens at Poggio Antico, one of the most beautiful wineries in the Montalcino area, on one of the highest hills, at more than 500 meters above sea level, with 35 hectares of vineyards (of which 28 are Brunello), for more than 30 years led by Paola Gloder, and acquired, in 2017, by the Belgian company Atlas Invest, active mainly in the energy and real estate sectors, and founded in 2007 by Marcel van Poecke. And that now, to design and build the “New Cellar of Poggio Antico”, has called to its court the No. 1 Italian architect, on the subject of wineries, and not only, namely Marco Casamonti, already the signature, in Italy, of the highly celebrated Antinori winery in Chianti Classico and elected, among other things, “World’s Best Vineyards” in 2022, and then in the “Hall of Fame”.

A second project in the world of wine in Italy, then, for Marco Casamonti and the firm Marco Casamonti & Partners - Archea Associati, which, in the meantime, among many other projects of absolute prestige, has built the winery Changri-La in Penglai, China, and designed the expansion of the new winery in Ba Na Hills, Vietnam.

The presentation of the project (by invitation, WineNews will also be there, ed.) will be staged on March 1, in Florence, in the offices of the Presidency of the Region of Tuscany, with the participation of Eugenio Giani, president of the Region of Tuscany. Which is preparing, then, to see the birth of another signature winery, adding to a long list with names such as Mario Botta’ Petra, for the Terra Moretti Group, in Suvereto, Rocca di Frassinello, in Giuncarico, Maremma, by the Domini di Castellare Group, signed by Renzo Piano, or Tenuta dell'Ammiraglia of Frescobaldi in Montiano (Grosseto), signed by Piero Sartogo and Nathalie Grenon, or Masseto, in Bolgheri, signed by Studio Zitomori, in Maremma, just to name a few of the most prestigious.

