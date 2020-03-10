“Un Soave per le Mura di Soave”, the Cantina di Soave charity initiative

Wine to safeguard the artistic and cultural heritage of the territory. The Cantina di Soave, for the third consecutive year, continues its charitable initiative in favor of the Soave city walls. The project “Un Soave per le Mura” (A Soave for the Walls) was inaugurated in 2018, in joint action with the Municipality, and consists in the creation of a bottle, in limited edition and with a special crenellated label, of the Soave Classico Rocca Sveva.

The bottle will therefore be available both at the Rocca Sveva Winery and online, on the company’s e-commerce site. Part of the proceeds from this initiative will go to the restoration of the iconic town walls of the town by the Municipality of Soave.

So the white wine of Soave will be made available to the territory, a common orange flag of the Touring Club Italiano (Tci) and the city walls, original of the fourteenth century.

“Since it was founded back in 1898, Cantina di Soave has always had a very deep bond with its territory and its community”, comments the president of Cantina di Soave, Roberto Soriolo, “so we are very pleased to contribute to the restoration of the walls through this initiative”.

Copyright © 2000/2020