A unique artwork mixing art, architecture, and wine: 20 years of Carapace by Arnaldo Pomodoro

A unique mixing architecture, sculpture, and wine, point of reference for Italian and international wine and cultural tourism: 20 years have passed since 2005, when Arnaldo Pomodoro imagined the Carapace, the first winery-sculpture in the world, projected for Tenute Lunelli, in the heart of Umbria. That vision confirms, still today, a unique piece celebrating a history of beauty and passion, an unmissable destination for all those who look for authentic experiences, in which art, nature, and Italian know-how mic in harmony. The anniversary of 20 years is the occasion to affirm the value of a wine and cultural project based on excellence and sustainability, which promotes and enriches the territory in the name of “beautiful and good”.

The project arose at the beginning of twenty-first century, when the family Lunelli fell in love with Sagrantino, and its territory, and acquires some historical vineyards in Montefalco and Bevagna. It was 2001, and already two years after, in 2003, the first vintage of Montefalco Sagrantino was produced. Then, family Lunelli decided to entrust the realization of the winery to Arnaldo Pomodoro, to which it was linked by an old friendship, and by previous collaborations. When the Master visits the property, he immediately conceived the idea of the artwork, capable of integrating with nature, and celebrate the archaism of places. “I thought about the Tortoise shell as an element which was able to emerge from earth, as a great cupola recalling the strength, and power of nature. A place where wine arises inside the sculpture”, affirmed the Master.

From the intuition, in 2005, to reality: the Carapace is inaugurated in 2012. The form recalls the tortoise shell, animal symbol of longevity, element which unites the artwork to Montefalco Sagrantino, identity wine of the territory, known for its extraordinary ability of aging. The cracks on the surface of cupric cupola recall the rifts of Umbria ground to symbolize time, and its action on wine. A sculptural element with the shape of a bolt, plunging in the ground, gives increasingly more strength to the sculpture in the landscape. The result is an absolutely unique artwork, the first sculpture in the world in which it is possible to live and work.

Just inaugurated, the Carapace receives Unesco award “La Fabbrica nel Paesaggio” - “Landscape Factory”, and took part in Biennale of Venice in section “Le architetture del Made in Italy” - “Made in Italy Architectures”. Since that moment, it became an essential destination for art and wine enthusiasts. Among the most recent international recognitions, the insertion among the best 50 wineries in the world by World’s Best Vineyards 2024, with the prestigious title of “Highest New Entry”, at position No. 25.

The bond between family Lunelli and Arnaldo Pomodoro dates back to 1984, when Gino Lunelli met for the first time the Master. Since that moment, a cultural and human partnership arose which brought to the creation of significant artworks: from the disk for the 90 years of Ferrari Trento (1992) to monumental spiral Centenarium positioned at the entry of Cantine Ferrari (2002), up to the Carapace. A bond which continues still today, and develops in a wider commitment towards culture and business social responsibility, thanks to the support of Tenute Lunelli to Foundation Arnaldo Pomodoro, of which Matteo Lunelli is member of the Administration Council Board.

An artistic and cultural path, that of Carapace, which has, at its center, wines arising here: wines expressing the character of Umbria territory, but coherent with the wine style of Tenute Lunelli, mainly shaped to elegance. Year by year, Montefalco Sagrantino Carapace, Montefalco Rosso Lampante, and Ziggurat, to which Carapace Lunga Attesa added starting from harvest 2015, conquered the highest recognition of Italian and international guides.

