“Action!” is the Prosecco of Sandokan, signed by Kabir Bedi who helps fragile children in India

After falling in love with Prosecco, Sandokan, namely the Indian actor Kabir Bedi, its historic face (and also in honor of the new series on “Tigre della Malesia” - the “Tiger of Malaysia” which debuted on December 1st on Rai 1, where the protagonist is played by Turkish actor and model Can Yaman), puts his signature on “Action!”, the 1.5-liter Magnum of Prosecco DOC Extra Dry Organic Special Edition. This bottle was created through a collaboration with the historic winery Viticoltori Ponte1948 and Care To Action, a Venetian Ngo - of which Kabir Bedi is Global Ambassador - whose mission is to support children, women, and the most vulnerable communities in India. In fact, 20% of the proceeds from the magnums (available in Ponte wine shops or online) will be donated to Care To Action to reach over 1,300 children living in the slums of Vijayawada through the “Edu-Care” program which is not a slogan nor a top-down directive, but rather a description of the work carried out together with local communities to protect the most fragile children, through an intervention refined over the years to guarantee the most precious asset: education. It is a way to promote grassroots development with and for the children of India: “I am truly happy to contribute to this initiative - explains Kabir Bedi - the result of the professional and human values of a great company like Viticoltori Ponte, and of the tireless, invaluable commitment of Care To Action, of which I have been Global Ambassador since 2018”.

The bottle features a highly evocative and iconic label inspired by a mandala, a symbolic diagram of Sanskrit origin representing the universe, widespread in Indian and Tibetan cultures and used as an object of meditation and spiritual growth (it is said that drawing or coloring a mandala can foster calm, concentration, inner balance, and the discovery of one’s deepest self). At its center, the golden muzzle of a tiger emerges, a symbol of strength and a clear reference to Salgari heroic character portrayed by Bedi, who, with his signature, has placed his priceless seal on this legendary project, destined to become a must-have and a collector item for fans and enthusiasts worldwide. And to pay tribute to such a legendary and historic figure (consider that in January 2026, it will be 50 years since the launch of the original “Sandokan” series, which first aired in 1976), a winery of great stature was needed. This challenge was embraced by Ponte1948, one of the most dynamic and important realities in the Veneto wine scene, representing 1,000 members with 3,000 hectares of vineyards stretching from north of Venice to the foothills of the province of Treviso, producing 20 million bottles every year, destined for over 30 countries worldwide.

Copyright © 2000/2025