Admiring Van Gogh’s wheat fields with a glass of Prosecco DOC, the bubbles of great events

A path that Italian wine must follow more often when looking to the future is one that sees it walking alongside other symbols of Italian excellence around the world, from sports to fashion, music to cinema, automotive to culture. And as we await the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2026, where it will be the Official Sparkling Wine of the world’s most important sporting event, and while it is even the protagonist, in the same role, in the glasses of the Holy See Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka (until October 13), to promote the first sparkling wine designation in Italy and worldwide, emphasizing its strong link with its territory - where over 12,000 companies in 9 provinces between Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia produce 660 million bottles, 80% of which are exported, for a turnover of €3.6 billion - the Prosecco DOC Consortium is the Main Partner and Official Sparkling Wine of “From Picasso to Van Gogh. Stories of painting from abstraction to impressionism”, one of the must-see exhibitions in Italy in 2025, at the Museum of Santa Caterina in Treviso, curated by Marco Goldin (November 15, 2025-May 10, 2026). This is also a way to support food and wine tourism, which is also cultural for those visiting the area where one of Italy’s most beloved wines is produced.

While waiting for the opening, the public will be able to participate in a series of cultural events leading up to it, such as on September 18, at the Mario Del Monaco Theater in Treviso, where the theatrical presentation will be held with two performances, accompanied by live music by Remo Anzovino and the string section of the Filarmonia Veneta, and on September 17, with musical rehearsals open to the public, also in Treviso.

“Being the Main Partner and Official Sparkling Wine of such an important exhibition represents a significant opportunity for the Consortium to promote itself”, said President Giancarlo Guidolin. “Supporting a project that brings masterpieces by Van Gogh, Picasso, Monet, and other great masters to Treviso strengthens the link between our designation and the world of culture. Prosecco DOC, an expression of Italian winemaking excellence, will accompany this artistic journey, contributing to the promotion of the territory and the cultural, landscape, and food and wine heritage of a particularly suitable production area. This initiative perfectly interprets the values we share with art: universal language, identity, the ability to evoke emotions, and openness to the world. To emphasize the importance we attach to this operation, the Consortium will produce a bottle with an institutional label dedicated to the exhibition for the occasion”.

