After a good end of 2023, optimism about the future in wine making returns. Word from Vinarius

After an end of the year that rewarded, as always, the great reds and classic method bubblies and saw growing sales (over the same period 2022), we look forward to next spring-summer as well, with a decidedly positive sentiment coming from Italian wine shops. At least from the more than 120 gathered by the Vinarius Association, all over Italy, which put together a turnover that is close to 50 million euros.

“Wine merchants have again this year offered a valuable contribution in taking a snapshot faithful to reality”, stresses Andrea Terraneo, Vinarius president, “but, sensitive to changes and attentive to trends, also in anticipating new horizons. And this is how we intercept a widespread positivity”.

From the Vinarius questionnaire, which explored and analyzed consumer preferences in December 2023, an exceedingly positive trend emerges, meanwhile: comparing sales with winter 2022, for 55% of wine merchants the sales trend in winter 2023 was absolutely better. A vivid sign of the sector’s good health, then, which also points to some trends related to types: among the most popular Classical Method sparkling wines, Champagne excels, followed by Franciacorta and Trentodoc. A special mention is won by Metodo Classico Oltrepò, which is once again a popular choice. Wine shops are confirmed as the preferred place/channel of sale for this type of product with a medium-high positioning. In the top 4 of red wines this Christmas (always rewarded by the consumer during the Christmas period) Barolo excels, immediately followed by Amarone della Valolicella and Brunello di Montalcino, followed by Chianti Classico Docg.

“The positive trend is confirmed by expectations for the spring/summer period”, Terraneo concludes, “the majority, or 63% expect sales to hold, while 27% have even higher expectations. The growth in consumption outlines a virtuous path: from the gradual evolution of the proposals to more conscious and in-depth choices by customers, who identify in the wine merchant a professional with whom to compare and orient themselves in the selection of wines”.

