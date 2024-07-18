More investment in Bolgheri: Agricole Gussalli Beretta gets majority stake from Fabio Motta

Bolgheri, with its allure and success in the markets, continues to attract investment. And putting down roots in Castagneto Carducci is the Gussalli Beretta family’s Agricole Gussalli Beretta group, which in these hours signed the agreement sanctioning the acquisition of “a controlling stake in the Fabio Motta winery, a young and dynamic reality that has rapidly established itself in a highly competitive area, home to some of the most prestigious and historic labels on the Italian wine scene”, as WineNews is able to anticipate. With the Gussalli Beretta family, among the most important in the Italian industry, adding another important piece to its wine mosaic of absolute value, which began with Azienda Agricola Lo Sparviere, in Franciacorta, then consolidated with investments in other important Italian territories with a vocation for viticulture: Chianti Classico with Castello di Radda, in Radda in Chianti; the Colline Teramane in Abruzzo, with the Orlandi Contucci Ponno winery in Roseto degli Abruzzi; Barolo, with Fortemasso in the heart of the Langhe, in Monforte d’Alba; and Steinhaus in Alto Adige, in Buchholz di Salorno.

The Fabio Motta winery is based in Castagneto Carducci, in the production area of the Bolgheri Doc appellation, and brings as its dowry a winemaking cellar, a 9.87-hectare vineyard estate, and an annual production of about 40,000 bottles, distributed between Italy and 20 other countries around the world. And with this new acquisition, Agricole Gussalli Beretta represents a group of 6 wineries, 130 hectares of estate vineyards, and a production of 650,000 bottles focused on the highest quality.

“I have had the opportunity to know and esteem the decades-long history, seriousness and entrepreneurial vision of the Agricole Gussalli Beretta group, and I am certain that I have found the optimal partner to consolidate this project and support its future development”, comments the founder of the Bolgheri-based winery, Fabio Motta. Who adds, “the shared goal is to grow by continuing the path undertaken 15 years ago when the winery was founded. The style and care that have characterized Fabio Motta wines over the years will remain unchanged, with even greater attention to detail and to the nuances that this extraordinary territory can offer”.

