WineNews Rumors: the Veronesi family acquires Villa Bucci

Villa Bucci is an enological gem of Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi, made famous by the genius, and stubbornness, of Ampelio Bucci and his family. It will continue its journey under the leadership of the Veronesi family, which continues to invest, ever more convinced, in wine production. According to WineNews Rumors, the agreement to acquire the famous Ostra Vetere winery (Ancona) that will enrich the wine mosaic of the Veronesi family, at the helm of the Oniverse Group (formerly Calzedonia, and also controls the Signorvino wine chain), will be signed probably within the year. and join its top quality “wine card”, including Tenimenti Leone, in Lazio, between the municipalities of Velletri and Lanuvi, La Giuva, in Valpolicella, in addition to Podere Guardia Grande, in Alghero, recently inaugurated, and now awaiting the opening of a winery in Trentodoc.

The business affair includes 31 hectares of vineyard currently cultivated by Villa Bucci, which will change hands, together with the same number of hectares of arable land, and the prospect of planting more vineyards, which will give new impetus to a small, large winery in the Marche. The story of the winery is an extraordinary one. Ampelio Bucci, one of the most influential Italian wine producers, began to take care of a piece of land planted with vines at the end of the 1970s. It had been purchased in 1933 by the Bucci family, and soon after a winery was put in. The number one wine is, of course, Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Bucci. It has been highly awarded by Italian and International critics, and the 2019 vintage was rated the number one white wine in the world on the ranking of the American Wine Enthusiast magazine, “100 most exciting wines 2021”.

Villa Bucci is the top of Verdicchio, created through the vision of Ampelio Bucci, with the advice of a famous winemaker, Giorgio Grai (who passed away in 2020). The winery has marked the history of Verdicchio, thanks to its founder, a visionary (who also contributed to the creation of FIVI - Italian Federation of Independent Winemakers, in 2008), dedicated to traditional local vines, Verdicchio, Montepulciano and Sangiovese, even when the trend of International ones dictated law. In his company, the old clones of the oldest vineyards were, and are, the stars, like the large barrels, in some cases eighty years old, to age his wines. And, finally, his most genius intuition, simple yet definite, was making a Verdicchio Riserva when it wasn't even foreseen in the specifications. Th story of one of the pearls of Italian enology, which will continue, under the leadership of the Veronesi family.

Copyright © 2000/2024