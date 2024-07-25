Seven female wine entrepreneurs also among “100 successful women” 2024 selected by Forbes Italy

Annalisa Zorzettig, producer at the helm of the historic Friulian winery Zorzettig; Valentina Abbona, owner and export & marketing manager of Marchesi di Barolo, a prestigious winery in Piedmont; Verdiana Rimbotti Antinori, agronomic coordinator and representative of the “new generation” of Marchesi Antinori, the oldest family in Italian wine; Federica Boffa, owner of Pio Cesare, a historic winery that is the symbol of Barolo and Barbaresco, founded in Alba in 1881; Carlotta Fittipaldi Menarini, sales manager of Donne Fittipaldi, an innovative all-female winery in the Bolgheri area; Josè Rallo, owner and ceo of Donnafugata, one of the most famous names in Sicilian winemaking; and Marina Masciarelli Cvetic, president and ad of Masciarelli Tenute Agricole, among the leading companies in the renewal of Abruzzo’s wine industry: are the seven female wine entrepreneurs included in Forbes Italy’s 2024 “100 Women of Success” list. Every year the world’s most famous magazine on economic culture, entrepreneurial leadership, innovation and lifestyle dedicates this ranking to female figures - including managers, artists, sportswomen and scientists - who have contributed to the country’s growth in the past year, economically, but also socio-culturally.

This is an important recognition of women’s empowerment, as Annalisa Zorzettig explains, “Our area is full of ambitious women and businesswomen, who every day work with passion and determination in its preservation and enhancement. I hope that being part of this ranking highlights not only my work, but also the incredible commitment of all of them in promoting and preserving the beauty and culture of the place that surrounds us”.

