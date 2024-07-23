Luxury lifestyle and excellence of craftsmanship in Chianti Classico, with Dievole and Lamborghini

Combining the appeal of great Italian wine with the absolute prestige of top motor brands is one of the most successful formulas when looking at the luxury segment. This is the case of Maserati with Antinori, for example, also concretized in the recent launch of the unique example of GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello. And now this is also the case for Dievole, among the most beautiful estates in Chianti Classico owned by the Abfv - Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards group, and Lamborghini, an icon in the world of luxury cars, which have signed a collaboration agreement to offer their customers a series of special experiences. The first act of this 2-year partnership will be the presence at the Dievole Wine Resort in Castelnuovo Berardenga of a Lamborghini Urus, which combines the soul of a super sports luxury car with the practical features of an SUV, which, until July 28, will be the vehicle reserved for a limited number of guests and invitees for a tour of Chianti Classico. To discover the rolling hills of one of the most beautiful wine territories in the world, among vineyards, olive groves, cypresses, parish churches and small villages, but also the Medieval Siena and the Renaissance Florence. The collaboration between the two brands will continue through other initiatives, including gifting selected guests with Dievole wine in limited edition packaging, as well as events at the Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese or at the Dievole Wine Resort. In addition, at the Castelnuovo Berardenga winery, lockers and ad hoc spaces will be reserved for Lamborghini customers who would like to keep their purchased wine at Dievole. In a partnership, which stems from the sharing of similar values between the two companies, such as Italian spirit, craftsmanship and historicity, and the desire to offer their customers unforgettable experiences.

A new venture by the group of Alejandro Bulgheroni, an Italo-Argentine entrepreneur and among the wealthiest men in the world, with a great passion for the land and its products, wine and oil in primis, with estates in some of the world’s most vocated territories, from South America to France to Italy, where the first investments date back to 2012. And where it now puts together, in addition to Dievole in Chianti Classico, also Poggio Landi and Podere Brizio in Montalcino, and Tenuta Le Colonne and Tenuta Meraviglia in Bolgheri, for a total of 330 hectares under vine, all conducted organically, and a production of around a million bottles a year, between Chianti Classico, Brunello di Montalcino and Bolgheri.

