Florence and Rome, the world’s cultural capitals at the top for wine tour offerings

That the Italian food and wine offer, with its recognized quality, its many typicalities and diversities, and its narrative, is one of the major attractors of tourism in Italy, is confirmed by dozens of studies and researches. And some even venture to say that wine and cuisine count more than the Uffizi Galleries or Piazza della Signoria, and the Colosseum or St. Peter’s, in the criteria for choosing a vacation. The fact is that Florence and Rome are the two best cities in the world in terms of offering wine-related experiences and tours. So, at least, decreed the ranking of “Capitals of culture with the most tasting tours” compiled by the portal italki.com, a foreign language learning platform. The “cradle” of the Renaissance, in Tuscany, which is also one of the two “capitals” of Chianti Classico (along with the Medieval Siena) is at the absolute top, with 472 “wine tasting tours” to choose from, followed by the “Eternal City”, thanks to its Doc Roma, but also Frascati and the Castelli Romani, with 231.

And in a “top 10” in which, for the rest of the world, that is the rest of Europe, include Portugal’s Porto and Lisbon, France’s Paris, Spain’s Barcelona and Madrid, and Greece’s Athens, two more symbols of the Belpaese are in the rankings. Namely, Venice “resting on the sea”, with its unique charm of St. Mark’s Square, the Rialto Bridge and its islands, which winks at the wines produced in the vineyards enclosed among the monasteries of the Lagoon, but also at Prosecco, Pinot Grigio from the Venetian regions, the wines of Valpolicella and Soave and beyond, which with 115 wine tours ranks at No. 7, and Naples, at No. 8, which from the monumental Piazza del Plebiscito and the Maschio Angioino, looks to the wines of the Campi Flegrei, Irpinia and more generally to the increasingly popular wine production of the South, with 107 wine tours offered.

A curious ranking, that of italki.com, with an exquisitely holiday flavor. But which in its own way tells once again how much wine, in Italy, is a central element on a cultural, territorial, lifestyle, but also economic level.

