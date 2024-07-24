Wine renews liaison with great cinema, with Prosecco Docg official sparkling wine in Venice

Waiting to see it star in a new scene on the big screen, renewing the liaison between the world of wine and the world of cinema - in which we can speak, to all intents and purposes, of a “food and wine” strand made up of extraordinary appearances in which food and wine become a metaphor for life and the profound meaning of human relationships, as we reported on WineNews - Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg toasts the stars who will parade on the red carpet of the Venice International Film Festival - La Biennale di Venezia no. 81 (August 28-September 7), the official sparkling wine of the oldest and one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, of which the Consortium of the world's best-loved sparkling wines from Veneto is a supporter (and for the next two editions), with the bottle with the label “Riprese collinari” made for the event.

A toast with Prosecco Docg to great cinema and the ability to arouse strong emotions - also evoked by the unexpected and unusual image of the elephant in the Lagoon in the Manifesto of the 2024 Venice Film Festival signed, as is now tradition, by the Italian illustrator and author Lorenzo Mattotti (and reminiscent of when, an elephant had arrived in Venice and roamed the narrow Venetian calli for a famous Biennale Carnival, the one in 1981, ed.), which will feature it in the goblets of the most iconic moments that will characterize the entire Biennale. In particular, it will be offered as a welcome aperitif and at the opening and closing gala dinners, but there will be numerous events where stars and VIP guests will be able to taste Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg in the most famous venues of the Exhibition.

“Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg is an undisputed symbol of Made in Italy”, says Franco Adami, president of the Consortium, “because it is the result of the commitment of generations of winegrowers who have worked our slopes with determination, even the most inaccessible, shaping a landscape of exceptional beauty, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and bringing the same passion to the winery, making a unique product. Like a film, Prosecco Docg is the result of craftsmanship, the result of skilled workers capable of conveying extraordinary emotions through their work. Our collaboration with La Biennale di Venezia allows us to bring the name and sparkling wines of Conegliano Valdobbiadene to the largest and most authoritative audiences in Italy and around the world. Their presence in cultural contexts of such international prominence helps consolidate a positioning that our bubbles, produced on heroic territories such as the Rive del Conegliano Valdobbiadene, deserve”. During the days of the Mostra, the Consortium’s support will be further promoted through the return on air of the advertising campaign starring Italian actor Giorgio Pasotti and with a digital activity that will involve the community that animates its social profiles. “Riprese collinari” is the idea behind the 2024 label, created by mimicocodesign+DeRiva, which will dress all the bottles of the Mostra. Two “humanized” cameras roam among the vineyards and, as silent and attentive observers, capture the magic of the Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, and spread it around the world.

