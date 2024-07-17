Summer, innovative, low and no-alcohol beers, pure white wines and made-in-Italy bubbles win

In the summer that is par excellence the season of “catchphrases”, musical and otherwise, the mantra, looking at wine consumption, seems to be “purity”. Wine watchword identified by Partesa, of the Heineken Italia Group, a leader in sales, distribution, consulting and training services for the horeca channel, with more than 35,000 customers and more than 7,000 references including beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks and food. And according to whose observatory, “wine lovers continue to demand single varietals and Denominations that best express all the nuances of the lands of origin, with preferences, driven in part by the heat and pairings with lighter dishes, for white wines with a modern style, good acidity and great drinkability. Sparkling wines are also on the rise, starting with Italian Metodo Classico wines that continue to improve in quality. After all, it will be Italian wine that will be the star of the summer charts, capable of ensuring excellent value for money, strongly appreciated after the months of inflation that have reduced purchasing power. Among the regions to keep an eye on: Campania, starting with the Amalfi Coast, and the Triveneto, from Alto Adige, which is taking its productions higher and higher, to Trentino, which is doing an excellent job, particularly in the world of bubbles, to the wine renaissance of Friuli-Venezia Giulia”. But if this is the focus on wine, between outdoor lunches, aperitifs in the city, dinners overlooking the sea, concerts under the stars and hours cheering for the many sports competitions tagged 2024, social moments with family and friends with the glass in hand are also multiplying, which is not only filled with wine, and with trends that see “confirming among Italian consumers a widespread culture of good drinking, accompanied by the search for novelty and an increasing attention to drinking in a healthy and responsible way”.

The warm season, Partesa explains, will continue to see beers, undisputed queens of convivial moments, especially those that wink at innovation, take center stage. It is, however, the emerging phenomenon of low or no-alcohol beers that dominates the summer demands of beer lovers: according to a recent survey conducted by Bva Doxa for AssoBirra's Beer Information Center (Cib), 8 out of 10 beer lovers are familiar with them, 2 out of 3 drink them, especially as an alternative to traditional beer (particularly when driving), and 1 out of 4 consider them a refreshing drink to have during meals and social occasions. While those who appreciate them most are the young people in GenZ, those who record the highest consumption are GenX, confirming a liking across different age groups. The reasons? Low or no-alcohol beers are considered healthier having a similar flavor profile to classic beer, but lower calorie intake.

But the world of spirits, Partesa explains, is also confirmed to be evolving: after months of unstoppable rise, the trend of premiumization is settling, while the trend of blending continues. In particular, in mixology, Gin, which continues to take the lion's share, is being joined by, but not replaced by, Tequila, at the expense of Rum, which is losing ground in all segments. The passion for quality aperitifs then drives the growth of Premium Vermouths (especially the Turin Vermouth Denomination) and Bitter, with demand driven by brand, but also, and above all, by the quality of the ingredients and their territoriality, while in the after-dinner the demand for quality bitters grows. Also worth keeping an eye on is Limoncello, which seems to be finding a new springtime with blending, starting with the Limoncello Spritz already popular in Mitteleuropa. And it is the Spritz, along with Gin & Tonic, that is driving the growth of keg cocktails, a solution appreciated for its practicality and speed of service, particularly during festivals and in large discos, such as in venues without specialized staff.

“Once again we are happy to see the growth of the good drinking culture that characterizes Italians' social moments. In fact, also for this summer, we foresee consumption in the sign of quality with the right balance between superior taste experiences and affordable offers. These are complemented by a certain curiosity and desire to explore that are causing new trends to emerge, and an increasing focus on wellness and responsible drinking, which promises interesting evolutions for the segment, in Italy still contained but developing, of low and no-alcohol beers”, explains Giovanni Marco Esposito, Partesa sales director.

Copyright © 2000/2024