“Valpantena & Friends Network” is born, to promote the “other Valpolicella” outside the territory

To unite, in a smoother way, micro-businesses, associations, consortia, municipalities and sympathetic subjects even outside the perimeter of Valpantena, to enhance and protect the territory through the communication of the excellence of local products, hospitality, and the creation of moments of training and sharing: “Rete Valpantena & Friends” is born, a new association launched by the young network of businesses, established in 2022, which promotes the food and wine and tourism of the “other Valpolicella”, the “valley of the gods” that rises from Verona to the Lessini Mountains, rich in nature, history and culture, but above all with great wine-making potential, which serves as a divider between the Valpolicella Classica and its enlarged area. And which, by the way, expands, welcoming Frantoio Salvagno and Terre di Stelle among its supporters (which today, from 5 founders, have more than doubled, being 12 in number), and sees as its new president Massimo Gianolli, ad Generalfinance and president of La Collina dei Ciliegi. “Our commitment undoubtedly originates from the deep sense of belonging we have for this land”, explains Gianolli, who picks up the baton from Ettore Nicoletto, outgoing president, who has been able to grasp the peculiarities and potential of the Network from the very beginning, “a territory that has given us so much and to which we wish to give back as much. We are animated by the pride of wanting to contribute to its improvement, guided by the vision of making it shine like a magnificent orchestra, where each component plays in unison, overcoming foolish envy and individualism”. A concrete example of “coopetition” (cooperation + competition), and how to team up between companies, both competitors and those belonging to different sectors.

A territorial marketing case history destined to set the standard, the founders of Rete Valpantena, are big names in the wine and hospitality industry such as Bertani (Angelini Wines), La Collina dei Ciliegi and Ca’ del Moro Wine Retreat, Costa Arente (Le Tenuta del Leone Alato), Società agricola Pernigo and Ripa della Volta. From five “enlightened entrepreneurs”, in two years, the Network has grown to 12: in 2023 a number of hospitality and confectionery protagonists such as Villa Arvedi, Villa Pellegrini, Case Vecie (Brigaldara), Villa Carrara and Infermentum, and recently Frantoio Salvagno and Terre di Stelle joined as supporting members.

Alongside Gianolli are Igor Boccardo, CEO of Gruppo Leone Alato, as vice president, and Giovanni Mantovani, director of the network (and formerly Veronafiere’s historic dg, ed.), who of the newly formed “Rete Valpantena & Friends” emphasizes how “with this new associative form we can think of more agile collaborations, even with other realities and in other geographical areas. We will be able to have more scope, different possibilities for projects and new partnerships”. Among the Network’s projects are also, the socio-cultural map of the Valpantena, in collaboration with Salmon Magazine, which will be presented in the fall (in print and digital versions), to report and tell about activities and points of interest, crafts and distinguished people. But also a conference on the importance of tourism destination management in collaboration with expert Roberta Garibaldi, and the annual “Microcosmo Valpantena” meeting at “wine2wine”, Veronafiere’s international forum dedicated to the wine business.

