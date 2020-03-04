After Vinitaly ( postponed to June 14/17) Cibus is studying new dates: July or September?

If VeronaFiere, as we wrote yesterday, after an initial confirmation of the April dates, has decided, in agreement with the entire wine industry, to postpone the appointment with Vinitaly to June 14-17 (and with “Opera Wine” by Wine Spectator on June 13) - with a consequent postponement, in those days, of VinNatur, which has already announced the postponement on the same dates, and ViniVeri, which has not yet made anything official, but will do so in the coming days, “accustomed” to accompanying Vinitaly - noting the objective difficulties dictated by the Covid-19 emergency, which brought with it a rapid change in the situation - with Northern Italy increasingly isolated from the rest of the world - silence reigns among the Mass in Düsseldorf: mouths sewn shut, waiting for ProWein’s new dates to become official, which has not yet arrived (rumors speak of June/July, ed), and a particularly busy calendar at least until mid-June.

In the meantime, Fiere Parma and Federalimentare have decided to continue monitoring the situation linked to the spread of Coronavirus before making decisions on Cibus, one of the most important fairs dedicated to the Italian food sector, currently scheduled from May 11 to 14, but which, however, is destined to slip, it is not yet known (official news should arrive on Monday, ed) whether in July or September, as rumors increasingly insistent. And then there is Macfrut, which just yesterday, with a press release from the Fiera di Rimini, confirmed the dates on the calendar - from May 5 to 7 - on the push of the fruit and vegetable sector and on the wave of confidence.

