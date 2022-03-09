Agricultural Institutes of Italy, at Vinitaly 2022 the best of Wine Competition no. 6

In their classrooms, the theoretical knowledge needed to manage today’s agriculture and imagine tomorrow’s agriculture is formed. In their fields and vineyards, more and more young people are learning the practical techniques for producing cereals, vegetables, grapes and wine. And the nectar of Bacchus is the protagonist of the Italian Agricultural Institutes Wine Competition, organized by Crea and the Ministry of Agricultural Policies in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Universities and Research, now in its sixth edition that, at Vinitaly 2022 (April 10-13), will award prizes for the best productions by students and agricultural schools throughout Italy. This competition obviously focuses on quality, given that only PDO and PGI wines and quality sparkling wines (Vsq) are eligible.

Divided into two groups, one dedicated to wines produced directly and solely (whole chain) by Technical and Professional Education Institutes with an agricultural and agri-food specialization, and one for those produced directly by Technical and Professional Education Institutes with an agricultural and agri-food specialization, even if they do not have the whole chain.

Applications must be received by March 15, 2022, by the Viticulture and Oenology Research Centre in the Asti or Velletri offices.

“In order to safeguard the image of the Institutes”, explains a Crea note, “only the list of winning wines will be published and not the score of the wines selected, and for each category, all the wines that have reached or exceeded the score of 80/100 will be awarded ex-equo with a diploma”.

Copyright © 2000/2022