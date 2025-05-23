Agricultural machinery, export 2024 at 1.2 billion euros (-25%), and 2025 begins in negative

If wine market will confront with a 2025, which, for many reasons, from duties to consumption changes, from international tensions to climatic difficulties, is announced to be difficult also for the sector of machines, of which Italy is an excellence, the moment is not among the best ones. As reported by Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), export 2024 of made in Italy agricultural machinery brushes against 1.2 billion euros, of which wine sector accounts for about a half. According to Istat data elaborated by Observatory Uiv, on the occasion of edition 2025 of “Enovitis in campo” - “Enovitis on the field” (June, 18-19, Cantina Marramiero, Rosciano), the last year, Italian sector - protagonist at a world level - registered a setback of 25% on the value of foreign sales in the previous 12 months. The negative performance of the last year doesn’t seem to improve in the first two months 2025, stable at share 167.7 million euros, at -9% compared to the same period 2024.

Particularly, explains Uiv, in 2024, double digit drops were registered in the first four countries of reference for export, with France at -34%, Germany at -45%, Spain at -25%, and the USA at -14%. A generalized contraction which saw Eu market (corresponding to 65% of sales) declining by 30%, and that extra-Eu at -15%. The start of 2025 confirms the deadlock of French demand (-29%), German (-32%), and American (-60%), while the expeditions towards Spain (+6%), Poland (+79%), and Turkey (+32%) mark a recovery.

Regarding wares, motor component, tractors, particularly influence the performance which are worth more than half of sector export, in red zone at -32% the last December, and at -11% at the closure of the first two months 2025. However – as the main sector players affirm – it is necessary to register some timid signal of recovery starting from March on.

According to Paolo Castelletti, segretary general Uiv, “the sector of machines and technologies for viticulture pays off, this year, a natural decrease after the rush to orders in three years 2021-23, a physiological drop after +13% in 2023, but, on which, also the slowing down of investments determined by the difficult conjuncture of wine sector, not only in Italy, weighs. “Enovitis in campo” - “Enovitis on the field” represents a showcase, and a qualified moment of confrontation and growth for a sector, which is, since ever, vocated to innovation and efficiency research, a strategic ally in a moment of crisis. This year, for the first time, the Abruzzi will host the event. It is an important debut to create new synergies and favor that positive contamination giving leap and impulse to our sector”. “Enovitis in campo” - “Enovitis on the field” No. 19 will occur at Cantina Marramiero, in Rosciano, and is the annual itinerant meeting of Unione Italiana Vini dedicated to the technologies for viticulture, a reference point for wine companies, enologists, agronomists, technicians, and vine growers interested in the most modern solutions for agronomic operations. Under th spotlights, among meetings and live exhibitions among vine rows, innovations, and interesting solutions from robotics to electrification, from the correct management of soil, and of foliage to organic, up to agrochemicals, and biostimulants.

According to the survey about wine supply chain in Italy, carried out by Observatory Uiv-Vinitaly in 2023, segment “Vineyard” (agrochemicals, fertilizers, vineyard implantation, and mechanization), in Italy, generates about 2 billion of turnover per year, and counts more than 10,250 operators, employed in about 400 companies.

