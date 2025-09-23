Alba, Siena, and Olbia, the most “wine-friendly” cities in Italy. Prosecco is the most clicked wine

Alba, the “pearl” of Piedmont and the “capital” of the Langhe region, renowned for its white truffle and extraordinary wines, from Barolo to Barbaresco, and not only, ranks ahead of Siena, whose territory boasts many prestigious DOCG wines, from Chianti Classico to Brunello di Montepulciano, from Chianti to Vino Nobile di Montepulciano up to Vernaccia di San Gimignano, alongside its gastronomy, the podium is completed by Olbia, which combines Sardinian winemaking traditions and flavors with the well-established tourism of the Costa Smeralda. There are many rankings dedicated to wine, including those which express curiosities and capture trends which can be considered as something “fun” to be read. Such as, for example, this report published by Migliori Casinò Online, the Mco Report entitled “Le città più wine - friendly d’Italia” - “Italy’s Most Wine-Friendly Cities”. The report aims to “observe how wine enters into people’s daily lives. We analyzed online interest in wine-related terms, the number of wine shops and wine bars in Italian cities, and the perceived quality through user reviews. This method allows us to measure not only availability and accessibility, but also the tourist and cultural appeal of a region”, explain the promoters. Completing the top 15, there are, in order: Bolzano, Treviso, Perugia, Naples, Asti, Florence, Parma, Verona, Trento, Bologna, Palermo, and Milan, city which hosts a large number of wine bars and wine shops in absolute terms, its high population drastically lowers the density of venues per inhabitant, and the highest average prices in Italy further penalize its overall ranking, according to the Mco Report.

But what is the most searched wine online by Italians? From an analysis of online searches in the country, Prosecco clearly stands out. Google Trends, which measures the popularity of search terms on a scale from 0 to 100, confirms that Prosecco is the most searched type of wine online. Over the past five years, the average interest in Prosecco was 32.1, placing it well above all other categories”. This interest surpasses that for red wine (average value of 25.6) and white wine (average value of 19.6). Sparkling wine has an average value of 16, while rosé wine shows much lower interest, with a value of 2, always according to the MCO Report. A leadership, that of Prosecco, which is also confirmed by monthly search volume data. According to Ahrefs estimates, the term “Prosecco” generates around 19,000 monthly searches, significantly more than “red wine” (about 7,500 searches) and “white wine” (about 4,500). “Sparkling wine” and “rosé wine” show much lower volumes, with approximately 1,600 and 1,500 monthly searches, respectively.

Copyright © 2000/2025