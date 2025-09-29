“Alba Vitae” returns: 400 magnums of Trento DOC Albino Armani for children with special needs

Supporting a local charity through the sale of a limited edition of a particular wine label, chosen each time from among the region’s finest wines: “Alba Vitae” is back for its 15th edition, an initiative by Ais Veneto which, this year, together with the Rovigo delegation, has chosen the Trento Doc Brut from the Albino Armani winery in Dolcé (Verona): the 400 magnums will help finance the activities of the “Gli Occhi di Bea” (Bea’s eyes) Association, founded in memory of Beatrice Stellin. It aims to create a support network for families through small daily actions.

The proceeds from “Alba Vitae” will support a project scheduled to begin in 2026, which, through sports, aims to promote the social inclusion of children and young people with special needs.

The limited-edition “Alba Vitae” Trento DOC Brut Albino Armani can be purchased at the symbolic price of 60 euros on the AIS Veneto website.

Copyright © 2000/2025