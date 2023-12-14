Allegrini, family business: ownership reorganization between Valpolicella, Bolgheri and Montalcino

Allegrini, a historic name in Italian wine and Valpolicella, among the most famous and important brands in Italian wine-making, is redefining its ownership and governance structure, still under the aegis of the Allegrini family, with a new path that, a note states, is “aimed at the constant expansion of entrepreneurial activity in the wine sector”. Specifically, an initial agreement was concluded “the final result of which is intended to procure the division of the main assets”. In detail, Francesco, Giovanni and Matteo Allegrini, heirs of Franco Allegrini, will acquire the majority of the Veronese companies Allegrini and Corte Giara, based in Valpolicella, and will be at the helm together with Silvia Allegrini, heir of Walter Allegrini, while Marilisa Allegrini, Cavaliere del Lavoro, and her daughters, Carlotta and Caterina, will retain ownership of the Tuscan estates, Poggio al Tesoro in Bolgheri (rising to 100%) and San Polo in Montalcino (already held in its entirety, as well as of Villa della Torre in Fumane in Valpolicella, an architectural jewel of the area (acquiring, from what WineNews learns, also ownership of the land, both vineyard and non-vineyard, related to the villa itself, ed.).

In the transaction, Francesco Allegrini and brothers were assisted by attorney Professor Riccardo Borsari for legal aspects, Dr. Alberto Fioritti of Studio Serantoni for financial ones and Dr. Tommaso Zanini as financial advisor; Marilisa Allegrini and daughters were assisted by attorneys Giovanni Maccagnani and Luca Toninelli for legal profiles, Dr. Andrea Rossi of Studio Slt for financial and valuation ones, and Dr. Paolo Giovannini for tax issues. The notarial acts will be notarized by notary Cristiano Casalini of Studio Cci.

