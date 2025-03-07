Among food and wine and beauties, Sicily is the first “European Region of Gastronomy” 2025 of Italy

Pluralism of cultures, beauty of nature, and quality of products. These are the elements that made the difference in the award of “European Region of Gastronomy” 2025, awarded to Region Sicily, and, for the first time, to Italy, by the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (Igcat), to one or more European cities or regions standing out in the activities aiming to spread awareness about cultural and food uniqueness, to stimulate creativity, and food innovation, in addition to promote a healthier nutrition, and to improve the standards of sustainable tourism. And, the Sicily of “good practices”, of a sustainable approach to agriculture, of its many extraordinary products, including, obviously wine of which it became a “wine destination” of excellence scored. And, today, March, 7th, the opening ceremony of the award went on stage in the headquarters of Identità Golose in Milan, where Sicily is the protagonist until March, 9th, to start, then, a series of meetings, from May to October, in 20 municipalities, where visitors can discover, or rediscover an agri-food heritage, which is increasingly more protagonist of Italian cuisine, and in the world.

“The prestigious international award of “European Region of Gastronomy” 2025 represents a great occasion for the island, and for who, like us, bet on the candidacy of Sicily in synergy with the companies of the territory - declared Salvatore Barbagallo, commissioner for Agriculture Sicilian Region - the program we created includes a format hosted by 20 Sicilian municipalities with a tour coast to coast of the island. A trip along the paths of taste which will our food excellences as protagonist, a cultural heritage to make use of together with the beauty of our territory, and of our landscapes to activate virtuous paths of food tourism”. “Sharing also in this occasion, under the institutional profile, the important recognition as “European Region of Gastronomy Sicily Awarded” 2025 is an extraordinary opportunity to foster significant promotion actions in our territory under the more strictly touristic profile, fully consistent with the contents of the planning of the office that I represent in which food segment has strategic character - added Elvira Amata, Regional commissioner Tourism, Sport, and Show - an approach which sees fostering virtuous synergies constantly at the advantage of a shared promotion, element of particular importance compared to the pursued aims”.

Milan where institutions, and representatives of Sicilian Dops and Igps have symbolically cut the tape giving the start to the calendar of events: from Uva di Mazzarrone Igp to Arancia rossa di Sicilia Igp, from Dop Arancia di Ribera to Igp Limone di Siracusa, Igp Pesca di Leonforte, Ficodindia dell’Etna Dop, Igp Carota Novella di Ispica, Igp Pomodoro di Pachino, Pistacchio di Raffadali Dop, Dop Pistacchio Verde di Bronte, Cioccolato di Modica Igp, Igp Sicilia olio, Dop Monti Iblei, Monte Etna Dop Olio, Dop Val di Mazara, Dop Vastedda della Valle del Belìce, Formaggio ragusano Dop, Pecorino Siciliano Dop, Piacentinu Ennese Dop, Provola dei Nebrodi Dop, and to Consorzio di Tutela Vini Doc Sicilia, the prestigious denominations united to explain the best sons in an evergreen island are 21, symbols of biodiversity, and development of territories, and communities, which have been also at the center of a talk about “La Gastronomia Siciliana nella Cucina Italiana. Il Valore della Candidatura a Patrimonio Mondiale dell’Umanità” - “Sicilian gastronomy in Italian cuisine. The value of the candidacy to World Heritage Site”. It also represents an occasion to award “Premio Giornalistico Sicilia Regione Europea della Gastronomia” - “Sicily Journal Award European Region of Gastronomy” 2025 to Anna Scafuri of Tg1 Rai, Andrea Amadei of “Decanter” - Radio Rai 2, Maddalena Fossati of “La Cucina Italiana” - “Italian Cuisine”, Eleonora Cozzella for “Il Gusto” of “La Repubblica”, Alessia Peraldo Eusebias of Mag Studio Aperto - Italia Uno Mediaset, Gabriele Principato di “Cook” of “Corriere della Sera”, Elisa Isoardi of “Linea Verde” Rai 1, and to Christian Schubert of “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

