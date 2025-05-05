Among great wines, glamour and starred dinners, “Porto Cervo Wine & Food Festival” opens summer

Great wines, glamour atmosphere, famous Dj sets in Emerald Coast, locality-icon of Sardinia, since ever destination of international jet set, and of luxury tourism: “Porto Cervo Wine & Food Festival” (May, 8-11) is back, the first great event of the season (edition No. 14), which officially launches the summer. At “Cervo Conference Center”, in Porto Cervo, 60 exhibitors of wine & spirits, and over 20 of food will be present, among historical companies and prestigious new entries. The event, organized by Marriott International (which manages, on behalf of Smeralda Holding, Cala di Volpe Hotel, Pevero Golf Club, and a rich collection of bars and restaurants) represents a stage in which the experts discuss the future trends and the recent scientific discoveries in the wine world. Moreover, during the event, “Pcwff Award” awards will be given, divided among regional and national wines (both represented by red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines). The best wines will be part of “Taste of Sardinia”, the initiative through which Marriott Costa Smeralda selects and promotes the excellences of the islands. Among the meetings that can’t be lost, the exclusive gala dinner at Cala di Volpe Hotel, which, on Saturday, May, 10th, will host chef Mascia from restaurant “San Domenico”, in Imola, two Michelin stars, while in “Fuori Fiera”, there will be a series of events open to the public, between author cocktails, and music in any angle of Emerald Coast. The guest star will be Manuelito “Hell Raton”, famous artist at an international level, who will exhibit with a special Dj set in the square of Porto Cervo, on May 9th and 10th.

The kermesse, Thursday, and Friday, May, 8th and 9th, is exclusively dedicated to sector operators (national and international buyers, hotel managers, restaurant owners, wine experts...), while Saturday, and Sunday, May, 10th and 11th, at “Cervo Conference Center”, “Porto Cervo Wine & Food Festival” is open to the great audience of wine enthusiasts: once consolidated the presence of Sardinian wine brands, with 50% of wine and spirits coming from any part of the island. It is a further confirmation of the powerful growth of the Sardinian wine world, capable of proposing itself in any international review steadily, thanks to the quality of its products. Thanks to project “Taste of Sardinia”, promoting wines in the most prestigious hotels, restaurants and bars in Emerald Coast, supplying, every year, more than 500,000 covers to clients coming from the most varied world geographical areas, “Porto Cervo Wine & Food Festival” represents an international showcase of food and wine excellences produced in Sardinia, in Italy, and in the world. Smeralda Holding and Marriott International continue, in this way, in their action supporting the territory, and the entire food and wine sector. At the end of the tastings, the festival will move to the heart of the village of Porto Cervo: the iconic square will transform into the perfect stage for glamour meetings with great brands, themed evenings, and a widespread concept of event between Cala di Volpe Hotel, Cervo Hotel, and the Square of Porto Cervo, with evenings hosted in the local “Nuna al Sole”, in a winning formula which allowed to valorize increasingly more Porto Cervo enjoying the arrival of operators, buyers, entrepreneurs, and visitors. Manuelito “Hell Raton”, art name of Manuel Zappadu, will be the protagonist of “Out of Fair” events of “Porto Cervo Wine & Food Festival” 2025. The meeting with Dj set of the artist will be held Friday, May, 9th, and Saturday, May, 10th in the Square of Porto Cervo. Class 1990, record producer, manager, creative director, artist and talent scout, Manuelito “Hell Raton” is co-founder and co-owner of Machete Empire Records, Me Next, Next Show, and Machete Gaming, of which is also ceo. Hell Raton had essential roles in music, often behind the scenes reaching important goals also in first line such as in cult transmission X Factor.

On May, 10th, Max Mascia, chef and owner of prestigious restaurant San Domenico, in Imola, two Michelin stars, will sign the gala dinner in Cala di Volpe Hotel, together with Maurizio Locatelli, culinary director, and Michele Bacciu, executive chef Cala di Volpe Hotel. The special menu, thought and realized by Mascia, in collaboration with Locatelli and Bacciu, sees a wise reinterpretation of dishes of Sardinian tradition, alongside with signature dishes which made “San Domenico” an icon of restoration: starting fro the starter with fried tortellini, followed by carasau bread chips with mortadella and mussel, celery and bottarga mousse, then shrimps and cheek lard with emulsion of basil peas. The first dish will be a classic dish by chef Mascia and restaurant “San Domenico”, the famous egg in raviolo “San Domenico”, with Parmesan cheese 24 months, and seasoned truffle. The second dish will be inspired by the most famous Sardinian tradition, crunchy pig, in great style the closure with strawberry meringue, and Mirto reduction.

