An “action plan” for Pdos and Pgis of Europe: Commissioner of Agriculture Hansen announces it

A specific European “Action Plan” for PDO and PGI agri-food and wine products and GI spirits, defined as one of the strategic tools to strengthen the various territories of rural Europe. This was announced by European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen at the European Food Quality Forum No. 7, held in last days in Siena. The event was organized by the Qualivita Foundation in collaboration with OriGIn, OriGIn Europe, Origin Italia, OriGIn France, Origen España, and Qualifica-OriGIn Portugal, and was attended, among others, by the Ministers of Agriculture of the three main “powers” in the sector on the old continent: Francesco Lollobrigida (Italy), Annie Genevard (France), and Luis Planas Puchades (Spain).

The new plan will include a series of measures and investment lines dedicated to the Geographical Indications system, with the aim of expanding the economic and cultural value of GIs and fully implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/1143, for which Paolo De Castro, also present in Siena, served as parliamentary rapporteur. The European Geographical Indications sector currently includes 3,485 products, with an estimated total value of 80 billion euros, and accounts for 16% of the EU agri-food sector total exports.

“The Forum organized in Siena to celebrate the anniversary No. 25 of the Qualivita Foundation was an important opportunity to launch the Action Plan for Geographical Indications - declared Christophe Hansen, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development - GIs are a pillar of European excellence, and we must strengthen their value and recognition. The “GI Action Plan” 2027 aims to support exports, improve promotion, and increase consumer awareness of certifications. The plan includes dedicated campaigns, an award for GIs, and stronger collaboration with retailers and large-scale distribution to enhance the visibility of logos and certified product names. We are also looking at international markets, with protection agreements and more effective legislative safeguards, along with new investments in research and development. All this because we believe the most effective strategy is to work together with producers, the true protagonists and driving force of our European Gis”.

To support the new sector policies, the main European organizations in the field presented Libro Verde “Il futuro delle Indicazioni Geografiche” - the Green Book “The Future of Geographical Indications” at the Forum, identifying eight strategic priorities for the development of the quality product system in the coming years. The contents of the document, endorsed by the three Agriculture Ministers attending the Forum, were publicly illustrated and delivered to the European Commissioner along with the Memorandum of Siena, the official document summarizing the sector requests and priorities. During the presentation, Massimo Vittori, director of Origin, emphasized that the Green Paper represents “a fundamental tool for addressing emerging global complexities, in a context of multilateralism crisis that forms the very basis of the international GI system”. Also Mauro Rosati, director of Qualivita highlighted the strategic value of the document, stressing that “the book is a contribution to the European Action Plan that aims not only to support the agri-food sector of PDO and PGI products but also to offer a vision of a new polycentric Europe founded on its territories”, thus placing the Green Book at the center of a development process essential for the future of Geographical Indications. For Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, “defending Geographical Indications is not protectionism; it is the future. For our producers, for supply chains, for European food sovereignty. We must engage, explain, and involve the rest of the world to ensure recognition of the value of productions linked to our territories and identity. It is a challenge that Europe has already shown it can win and must face with even greater awareness. GIs are a unique heritage, and Italy is a point of reference in Europe. We move forward with pride, safeguarding the identity and value of made in Italy”. Annie Genevard, French Minister of Agriculture, stressed that “Geographical Indications are a precious but fragile treasure that supports our territories, protects knowledge, and creates value for farmers. Faced with usurpations, health challenges, climate change, and the proliferation of labels, we must act decisively. We need to strengthen GI protection, provide greater support to producer consortia, invest in training and research, and promote our products in Europe and worldwide, especially among younger generations”. Luis Planas Puchades, Spanish Minister of Agriculture, added that “Geographical Indications and Denominations of Origin are fundamental for the future of our agri-food systems and rural areas. In Spain alone, they generate 8.4 billion euros annually, involve over 330,000 farmers and breeders, and nearly 8,000 agri-food companies. We must continue to strengthen them by developing new tools to ensure their protection, maintaining quality and differentiation, and guaranteeing full recognition in European and international markets”.

