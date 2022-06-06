An exciting toast to wish peace: the Brunello di Montalcino 1945 by Tenuta Il Poggione

A journey through the colors and scents of history and time, through the old vintages of Brunello di Montalcino from the historic Il Poggione winery of Franceschi family, an icon of longevity, with a toast of great emotion that goes beyond the great qualities and longevity of these wines: the 1945 vintages, harvested with a light and joyful heart for the end of the Second World War ( in Europe, officially, in May, with the German surrender, while the surrender of Japan arrived in September, ed). An emotional toast, shared with Monica Larner, Italian Editor “Robert Parker Wine Advocate” (in this video on Instagram), which we would like to imagine as a good omen for a new, rapid peace in these complicated times. “It is a huge emotion to taste this 1945 Brunello di Montalcino – explains Monica Larner, the Italian signature of “Robert Parker WineAdvocate” – given by the fact that the grapes of this vintages were harvested in a very happy world after the end of the Second World War. We hope it is a wish for peace after these very difficult years”.

