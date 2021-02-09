Announcement: “Studio Marche”, a new TV studio for wine & food in the Region

“Studio Marche” is a new TV studio to talk about wine & food in the Region and to support “Made in Marche” agro-food. This is the tool that the Marchigiano Institute of Wine and Food (IME) has designed to keep the relationship between consumers, trade, experts and regional champions of wine, gastronomy, branded products alive and thriving.

Le Marche, the Marches, is the only “plural” Region in Italy. It is actually one of the first Italian regions to have thought about an integrated and mutual promotion of its food and wine heritage, back in 1999, with the Marches Institute for the Protection of Wines, directed by Alberto Mazzoni. Today, the Institute has united 14 of the 19 denominations in the Region, Verdicchio and Rosso Conero in the lead. It is also one of the first to link the excellence of its territories to champions of culture, entertainment and sports in the territory, including names such as actor Neri Marcorè and fencer, Elisa di Francisca, just to mention a few.

Looking ahead is one of the characteristics of a land of great innovators, starting with Federico II of “stupor mundi”, born in Jesi. Today, in the era of Covid-19, the Marche Institute of Wine and Food (founded by the Marche Institute for the Protection of Wines and the Municipality of Jesi) and the Regional Wine Promotion Office of Offida, on the initiative of the Marche Region, is ready to launch a new project. It is a TV studio that will support the “Made in Marche” agro-food sector, and keep the relationship between consumers, trade and experts and regional champions of wine and food alive and thriving. The project promises to be innovative and appealing (to be presented on February 11th at 4:00 pm on Zoom, by the president of the Marche Region, Francesco Acquaroli, the mayor of Jesi, Massimo Bacci, the president Antonio Centocanti, and the manager, Patrizio Chiacchiarini, of the Istituto Marchigiano di Enogastronomia, and the manager of the Marchigiano Institute of Wine Protection, Alberto Mazzoni).

