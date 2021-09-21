Antinori (6), Ferrari (61), Ceretto (73) and Gaja (83) in the “World’s Best Vineyards 2021”

Still climbing positions, in the Top 100 of the “World’s Best Vineyards 2021” - the ranking of the most beautiful wineries in the world - Antinori in Chianti Classico, at position no. 6 and the only Italian present since the first edition, in 2019. The architectural masterpiece designed by architect Marco Casamonti, opened to the public in 2012 after seven years of work, a perfect example of landscape integration, soon became a point of reference for international wine tourism, in full immersion in the history and geographical heart of the Antinori Family, becoming the headquarters of the winery, where technology in the cellar meets art, tasting suspended over the barrel cellar and gastronomy at Rinuccio 1180, the estate’s restaurant.

At position no. 61 there is instead a new entry, Ferrari, the Trentodoc griffe of the Lunelli family, which has now become a sparkling wine with international appeal, the toast of the Grammys, the Oscars, Formula One and the successes of Juventus, loved by the star system and by wine lovers from all over the world, to be discovered in the historic cellars and at Villa Margon, concluding the visit at Locanda Margon, a one-star Michelin table led by chef Edoardo Fumagalli. At position no. 73 there is Ceretto (a year ago at no. 21 in the Top 50, ed.), one of the most important realities of the Langhe, a family that has always invested in the good and the beauty of the territory, as symbolized by the iconic Chapel of Barolo and “L’Acino”, the transparent “bubble” that allows tastings with a breathtaking view of the vineyards, but also the Piazza Duomo, the three-star Michelin restaurant in Alba with the creations of chef Enrico Crippa. Finally, at position no. 83, Gaja, Barbaresco’s iconic winery, led by Angelo Gaja, which only a few years ago opened to winery tours with all proceeds going to charity.

At the top of the “World’s Best Vineyards 2021”, compiled by an “academy” of 500 experts and wine travelers, who judge on the basis of the overall experience that each location offers, from the beauty of the places to the gastronomic offer, passing through the many different experiences on offer - from the encounter between wine, art and design to high-level experiences in the heart of rural environments designed by the ingenuity of man - between locations with a long and ancient history and temples of modernity, In every corner of the world, from Argentina to the United States, from Italy to France, from Spain to New Zealand, from Australia to Hungary, from South Africa to Lebanon, from Chile to Portugal, the Argentinean Zuccardi Valle de Uco is confirmed. Over the years, it has become an icon of Mendoza, where it has made the study of the soil its stylistic hallmark, hosting a research center in the winery founded in 2016 and designed by Tom Hughes, Fernando Raganato and Eugenia Mora, using only local materials both inside and out. On the podium are the spectacular Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, in Rioja, the winery with the aluminium roof designed by Frank Gehry, and Château Margaux, in Bordeaux, the Versailles of the Médoc, as the 19th-century neo-Palladian villa designed by Louis Combes has been renamed, home of the Premier Grand Cru Classé.

