Antinori best brand of world wine, no. 1 of “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” 2023

The Italy of wine rises once again to the top of the world, winning the “Oscar” of the best brands, once again thanks to one of its leading names, the Marchesi Antinori. With the historic winery of the Antinori family, today led by Albiera, Allegra, and Alessia with their father Piero Antinori and CEO Renzo Cotarella, it is at no. 1 of 2023 of “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” by the magazine “Drinks International” revealed today on YouTube, and created every year with the votes of an “academy” made up of influential characters and professionals of the wine industry (buyers, sommeliers, merchants, restaurateurs, Masters of Wine, critics, educators and more), who judge the quality and consistency of the wine, value for money and the strength of the brand and marketing.

A triumph for Antinori, which comes just a few months after achieving first place in the ranking of the “World’s Best Vineyards 2022” with the monumental Antinori cellar in Chianti Classico designed by Marco Casamonti. However, Antinori, who ranks his iconic Tignanello at no. 21 in “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands”, joins a large group of top Italian wine brands on a list that also includes many big names from France, Spain, and others. At no. 6, for example, there is the timeless Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri star of the Incisa della Rocchetta family, in front, at no. 7, Gaja, the undisputed symbol of the Langhe of Barbaresco and Barolo, of the Gaja family. At no. 25, then, we find Planeta, one of the wineries that over the years has brought Sicily’s wine to world distinction, led by cousins Alessio, Francesca, and Santi Planeta, while in position no. 33 and no. 34 we return to the nobility of Tuscan wine, again with one of the stars of Bolgheri, Ornellaia, and with Frescobaldi, another top brand and centuries-old name in Italian wine, both of the Frescobaldi group led by Lamberto Frescobaldi. A tricolor “parterre de rois” that makes the star of Italian wine shine brighter than ever before.

Focus - The “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” 2023 di “Drinks International”

1 - Antinori

2 - Catena Zapata

3 - Penfolds

4 - Familia Torres

5 - Domaine del La Romanée-Conti

6 – Sassicaia

7 – Gaja

8 - Concha Y Toro

9 - M. Chapoutier

10 - Ridge

11 - Vega Sicilia

12 - Chateau d’Yquem

13 - Symington

14 - Chateau Haut-Brion

15 - 19 Crimes

16 - La Rioja Alta

17 - Yellowtail

18 - Gerard Bertrand

19 - Felton Road

20 - Villa Maria

21 – Tignanello

22 - Chateau Petrus

23 - E. Guigal

24 - Chateau Cheval Blanc

25 – Planeta

26 - Cloudy Bay

27 - Esporao

28 - Chateau Lafite

29 - Craggy Range

30 - Henschke

31 - Cvne

32 - Montes

33 – Ornellaia

34 – Frescobaldi

35 - Georges Duboeuf

36 - Barefoot

37 - Chateau Margaux

38 - Kwv

39 - Faustino

40 - Chateau Mouton Rothschild

41 - Chateau Latour

42 - Errazuriz

43 - Kanonkop

44 - Bodegas Protos

45 - Nederburg

46 - Marques de Riscal

47 - Louis Latour

48 - Ramon Bilbao

49 - Bruce Jack

50 - Royal Tokaji

