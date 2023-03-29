Antinori best brand of world wine, no. 1 of “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” 2023

The Italy of wine rises once again to the top of the world, winning the “Oscar” of the best brands, once again thanks to one of its leading names, the Marchesi Antinori. With the historic winery of the Antinori family, today led by Albiera, Allegra, and Alessia with their father Piero Antinori and CEO Renzo Cotarella, it is at no. 1 of 2023 of “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” by the magazine “Drinks International” revealed today on YouTube, and created every year with the votes of an “academy” made up of influential characters and professionals of the wine industry (buyers, sommeliers, merchants, restaurateurs, Masters of Wine, critics, educators and more), who judge the quality and consistency of the wine, value for money and the strength of the brand and marketing.
A triumph for Antinori, which comes just a few months after achieving first place in the ranking of the “World’s Best Vineyards 2022” with the monumental Antinori cellar in Chianti Classico designed by Marco Casamonti. However, Antinori, who ranks his iconic Tignanello at no. 21 in “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands”, joins a large group of top Italian wine brands on a list that also includes many big names from France, Spain, and others. At no. 6, for example, there is the timeless Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri star of the Incisa della Rocchetta family, in front, at no. 7, Gaja, the undisputed symbol of the Langhe of Barbaresco and Barolo, of the Gaja family. At no. 25, then, we find Planeta, one of the wineries that over the years has brought Sicily’s wine to world distinction, led by cousins Alessio, Francesca, and Santi Planeta, while in position no. 33 and no. 34 we return to the nobility of Tuscan wine, again with one of the stars of Bolgheri, Ornellaia, and with Frescobaldi, another top brand and centuries-old name in Italian wine, both of the Frescobaldi group led by Lamberto Frescobaldi. A tricolor “parterre de rois” that makes the star of Italian wine shine brighter than ever before.
Focus - The “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands” 2023 di “Drinks International”
1 - Antinori
2 - Catena Zapata
3 - Penfolds
4 - Familia Torres
5 - Domaine del La Romanée-Conti
6 – Sassicaia
7 – Gaja
8 - Concha Y Toro
9 - M. Chapoutier
10 - Ridge
11 - Vega Sicilia
12 - Chateau d’Yquem
13 - Symington
14 - Chateau Haut-Brion
15 - 19 Crimes
16 - La Rioja Alta
17 - Yellowtail
18 - Gerard Bertrand
19 - Felton Road
20 - Villa Maria
21 – Tignanello
22 - Chateau Petrus
23 - E. Guigal
24 - Chateau Cheval Blanc
25 – Planeta
26 - Cloudy Bay
27 - Esporao
28 - Chateau Lafite
29 - Craggy Range
30 - Henschke
31 - Cvne
32 - Montes
33 – Ornellaia
34 – Frescobaldi
35 - Georges Duboeuf
36 - Barefoot
37 - Chateau Margaux
38 - Kwv
39 - Faustino
40 - Chateau Mouton Rothschild
41 - Chateau Latour
42 - Errazuriz
43 - Kanonkop
44 - Bodegas Protos
45 - Nederburg
46 - Marques de Riscal
47 - Louis Latour
48 - Ramon Bilbao
49 - Bruce Jack
50 - Royal Tokaji
Copyright © 2000/2023
Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit
Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2023