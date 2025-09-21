Art and wine landscape, in Milan, the first permanent observatory in Italy arises

It is called “MetodoContemporaneo”, and it is the first permanent observatory in Italy focused on the dialogue between contemporary art and wine, result of the first national scientific research dedicated to the relationship between visual arts and the wine-producing landscape. The project includes the mapping, via an online platform, of wineries which combine winemaking tradition with artistic patronage, creating a network of virtuous realities which will take part in a major widespread event across various regions, scheduled for October 17th and 18th, 2025. In November, a final conference in Verona will open the discussion about the future of new practices in slow and mindful tourism.

The dialogue between contemporary art and wine, as regularly reported by WineNews, has become a consolidated leitmotif in Italy, a country renowned for its excellence in both fields: from Castello di Ama, in Chianti Classico, which hosts a collection of works by world-renowned artists and reflects a dialogue between art, wine, and landscape, to Ca’ del Bosco, in Franciacorta (a pioneer in Italy with its beautiful and prestigious gallery of site-specific sculptures commissioned from the late 1980s to some of the world greatest artists), passing through Feudi di San Gregorio in Irpinia (which promotes artistic collaborations and cultural initiatives with major names in design, architecture, art, and photography), just to mention some of the most famous and representative examples.

The press conference to present the project, an initiative jointly developed by the University of Verona and the consultancy firm Bam! Strategie Culturali, will be held on October 7th in Milan.

