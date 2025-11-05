Asolo, among the places symbol of Prosecco, awarded as “Best Tourism Villages” by United Nations

With its 30 million bottles on the market and figures growing year after year, with exports covering 60% of production (65% in the USA), it contributes to the “Prosecco galaxy”, which is the driving force behind Italian wine exports. A heritage of 430 members registered with the Consortium headed by Michele Noal (64 of them bottling producers), a vineyard expanding over 2,700 hectares across municipalities, but covering only a small part of the territory (6%), where biodiversity is ensured by woods and forests that embrace one-third of it. These are the figures of Asolo Prosecco DOCG, whose “coordinates” lie in the Province of Treviso, at the foot of Monte Grappa, on the high hills west of the Piave River, close to the Dolomites and Montello. Vineyards alternate with forests in a fascinating and heroic hilly environment, where vegetation flourishes thanks to a climate that uniquely blends Mediterranean and Alpine influences, between the Adriatic Sea and the Dolomites. A territory with few equals, where the jewel of Asolo stands out, described by Giosuè Carducci as “the city of a hundred horizons”, and where on the hillside “Cru”, among the surrounding ridges, Glera, the grape symbol of Prosecco, is cultivated.

And while the nearby Conegliano and Valdobbiadene Prosecco Hills DOCG have been a Unesco

World Heritage Site recognized as a cultural landscape since 2019, Asolo can now boast a new prestigious recognition: “UN Tourism”, the United Nations agency for tourism, has included it among the “Best Tourism Villages”, edition No. 5 of the initiative launched in 2021 under the UN Program for Tourism and Rural Development. The announcement was made in recent days in Huzhou, China, with 52 “Best Tourism Villages” for 2025 selected from over 270 applications from 65 UN member states. An award which “recognizes rural tourist destinations with accredited cultural and natural resources, a commitment to preserving community-based values, and a clear dedication to innovation and sustainability across all economic, social, and environmental dimensions”.

Candidates were evaluated by an independent advisory committee based on nine assessment areas: cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, tourism development and value chain integration, governance and tourism priorities, infrastructure and connectivity, health, safety, and security. The UN Tourism segretary general Zurab Pololikashvili stated that “tourism can be a powerful tool to promote shared prosperity, inclusive growth, and territorial cohesion in rural areas. Our “Best Tourism Villages” 2025 highlight communities committed to safeguarding their cultural heritage, preserving their natural resources, and creating economic opportunities through tourism. They demonstrate that by embracing tourism, they can foster social inclusion and build a future where no one is left behind”.

