At Expo Dubai, the Principality of Monaco toasts with Bava’s Barolo Scarrone 2011

It is not a news that the best of Made in Italy, like wine, represents the Italian spirit in international events, or, in the case of wine, be the protagonist of toasts, inaugurations and celebrations related to the Italian life style. But sometimes it also happens that the best expressions of tricolor wine, beloved all over the world, also become protagonists “away from home”. As it happened to the Barolo Scarrone 2011 of the historic Bava winery – of the Bava family that has cultivated vines between Langhe and Monferrato since the seventeeth century, and wich founded uts first winery 110yars ago, in 1911, and which today owns 50 hectares of vineyards, grouped around three owned farmhouses in the most suitable areas of the two Unesco Heritage territories – which, with a special appearance in the “limited edition Expo Dubai 2020”, was the toast fotr the vernissage of the Mini Pavillon Monaco, in the Principality of Monaco, on Quai Albert 1er.

A toast, that of the Prince Albert II of Monaco, with this distinctive “limited edition” of Barolo, which celebrated the partnership between the network of high level companies, promoted by the Industrial Union of turin and the Principality Pavilion of Monaco, in the Universal Exposition in the United Arab Emirates, an ideal and strategic stage for the promotion of high-level made in Italy products.

Wine but also jewelry, fashion, food, textiles, cosmetics design: these are the sectors to which the products belong in the collection, characterized by a common graphic line inspired by the occasion. Together with Bava, the companies that have joined the creation of the line are brands such as Allemano, Costadoro, Allure, Estetica, Galup, Pepino, Gobino, Lauretana, L’Opificio, Mattioli, Oscalito, Pininfarina, Quercetti, Vanni.

