“Award Sculpture Ca’ del Bosco” No. 2, Franciacorta icon renovates its bond with art

The existing bond between wine and art is one of those that wrote pages of history, of which it is impossible to retrace a date of beginning. But, what is certain is that this feeling maintains in optimal form, so that increasingly more wineries “look for” the art to narrate cultural values behind the arousal of their wines, and, at the same time, for the contemporary art, wineries became new exposition centers arriving to host artworks and personal shows of prestigious artists. Among the most important wineries in Italy which opened a “master road” in the fellowship between wine & art, there is surely Ca’ del Bosco, one of the most prestigious names of Italian viticulture, reality created by Maurizio Zanella (and, which saw the entry of family Marzotto, in 1994, which, with group Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, in addition to Ca’ del Bosco, reunites some of the most important companies of Italian wine, from Santa Margherita in Veneto, to Kettmeir in South Tyrol, from Lamole di Lamole, and Vistarenni in Chianti Classico to Cà Maiol in Lugana, from Torresella in Eastern Veneto to Sassoregale in Maremma, from Cantine Mesa in Sardinia to Roco Winery, in Oregon, ed), one of the winning symbols of Franciacorta, and of all Italian wine, and not only.

In Ca’ del Bosco, one breaths art since the entry where one is hosted by “Cancello Solare”, the artwork commissioned to Arnaldo Pomodoro in 1985, the entry door of a winery which is a widespread art gallery, which dialogues, inside and outside, with prestigious artworks. As, among the others, “Eroi di luce” by Igor Mitoraj, “Codice Genetico” by Rabarama, “Il peso del tempo sospeso” by Stefano Bombardieri, “Blue Guardians” by Cracking Art, “Water in dripping” by Zheng Lu, “Il Testimone” by Mimmo Paladino, and “Sound of Marble” by Tsuyoshi Tane. And, since 2024, “handandland” by Irene Coppola, winner of the first edition of “Award Sculpture Ca’ del Bosco”. An award, invented by Maurizio Zanella, president of the prestigious company of Franciacorta, reserved to great external sculptures by under 40 artists, and which comes back also in 2025 with edition No. 2. The award arose with a double aim: reinforce and make the strong bond between art and Ca’ del Bosco permanent, and the willingness to make the already existing bond with an action of patronage institutional, which is capable of reinforcing it with the infinite abilities, and imaginary possibilities of the new artistic generation. The announcement occurred during the gala dinner of fundraising organized by Venetian Heritage, in Venice (non profit international organization with headquarters in Venice, and New York supporting cultural initiatives through restorations, shows, publications, conferences, studies, research papers to make the heritage of Venetian art be known all over the world) in conjunction with the paints by Biennale Architettura of Venice No. 19.

“I am very happy to continue in this adventure which allow us to valorize Italian artists who dedicate to external sculpture – said Maurizio Zanella, president Ca’ del Bosco - a committing and majestic activity, often neglected due exactly to the important investments which it requires. Since its foundation, Ca’ del Bosco saw in art the creative and sentimental characteristics which are closer to wine, which is its product. Among art forms, my preference was towards sculpture because it is like wine in vineyards, as any sculpture contained in the block of material, from which it arises. I firmly believe in the capacity of imagination of new generations. Therefore, I am proud to continue the commitment in this award with Venetian Heritage because the work that the Foundation, and its director Toto Bergamo Rossi, who is also the coordinator of this project, carry out about Venetian artistic and cultural heritage moves from the same reasons driving the action of patronage of Ca’ del Bosco: a renaissance building the culture of the future through cutting-edge intuitions of new generations who are called in this project. The motto of Venetian Heritage is “Restoring the past, building the future”, a concept which is not so different from the balance between tradition and innovation, which, since ever, drives the renaissance of our wine culture”.

Toto (Francesco) Bergamo Rossi, director Venetian Heritage said that “it is a honor for me, and for the Foundation that I represent to have a partnership with an Italian excellence such as Ca’ del Bosco. Venetian Heritage deals with preservation, restoration, and promotion of the immense Venetian cultural heritage which constantly needs cures and attentions. I am proud to coordinate the second edition of “Award Sculpture Ca’ del Bosco”, an important initiative aiming to promote under 40 young sculptors”.

“Award Sculpture Ca’ del Bosco” has a two year cadence, and one of the most important parameters for the evaluation of artworks is environmental sustainability, according to the lines expressed in the Manifesto of Ca’ del Bosco. The winner will be announced at Biennale Art of Venice in May 2026. In addition to a prize money to the first three classified, the winner will see created his/her artwork which will be collocated in the Artistic Park of Ca’ del Bosco in Autumn 2026. In addition to president Toto Bergamo Rossi, the panel of judges will be made up of Lidia Berlingieri Leopardi, collector; Caroline Corbetta, art curator; Davide Dotti, art critic, curator of Palazzo Martinengo, in Brescia; Arturo Galansino, general director Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi, in Florence; Pepi Marchetti Franchi, senior director Gagosian, and Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, president Foundation Sandretto Re Rebaudengo.

