The best Pinot Nero of Italy is Abtei Muri Riserva by Muri-Gries: South Tyrol takes the podium

If South Tyrol, in terms of volume, is predominantly a “white wine” region - 65% of its wine production consists of white grape varieties - it nevertheless has a solid and high-quality tradition in red wine production, where Pinot Noir stands out. With 617 hectares under cultivation, this grape accounts for 11% of the region total vineyard area. South Tyrol has long confirmed itself as a land of excellence for Pinot Noir, so much so that once again the best Italian expression of this famous grape, one of the most beloved in the world (and a cornerstone of Burgundy ampelography, for example) comes from here for the 2023 vintage: Pinot Noir Abtei Muri Riserva produced by Tenuta Cantina Convento Muri-Gries. This is a historic estate, considering that in 1845 a group of Benedictine monks from Switzerland arrived in Gries, on the outskirts of Bolzano, where they took over the Augustinian abbey along with its centuries-old winemaking activity. This gave rise to a symbiosis between convent, winery, and vineyards that has remained unchanged to this day (since 1990, Walter Bernard has been responsible for viticulture, ed). This wine comes ahead of other South Tyrolean gems such as Pinot Noir Riserva Sanct Valentin by Cantina Produttori San Michele Appiano (No. 2), Pinot Noir Riserva Linticlarus by Tiefenbrunner - Schlosskellerei Turmhof (No. 3), Pinot Noir Riserva Monticol by Cantina Terlano (No. 4), and Pinot Noir Riserva Lahn by Bergmannhof (No. 5). This is the verdict of the “National Pinot Noir Contest”, which precedes the “South Tyrol Pinot Noir Days” (May 15th - 18th at the Hospice of San Floriano in Laghetti), an event held under the direction of Ulrich Pedri of the Laimburg Research Center and featuring over 100 wines from the 2023 vintage. These wines were produced in South Tyrol, Trentino, the Aosta Valley, Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, and Umbria.

In addition to the overall top-ranked wines, the best wines from individual wine regions were also awarded. The Muri-Gries wine was not only the overall winner but also automatically the best wine from South Tyrol. As for the other regions, the standout producers were Cantina Mori Colli Zugna (Trentino), Grosjeans Vins (Valle d’Aosta), Castello di Gabiano (Piedmont), Tenuta Conte Vistarino (Lombardy), Borgo Stajnbech (Veneto), Castello di Spessa (Friuli Venezia Giulia), La Collina del Tesoro (Emilia-Romagna), Fattoria di Cortevecchia (Tuscany), and Tenuta Poggio Petroso (Umbria). Finalists with their Pinot Noir also included Cantina Bellaveder, Cantina Valle Isarco, Cantina Girlan, Glassierhof, Tenuta Gottardi, Tenuta Hochegg, Cantina Kaltern, Manincor, K. Martini & Sohn, Cantina Sankt Pauls, Pfitscher, Tenuta Pföstl, Cantina Pisoni, Tenuta Prackfol, Tenuta Romen, Castel Sallegg, Azienda Agricola Stroblhof, Elena Walch, and Peter Zemmer. “This is not just a tasting: our event is a journey through the best Pinot Noirs in Italy - explained Ines Giovanett, president of the organizing committee, who added that “with these “Days”, we offer wine enthusiasts the opportunity to explore the varietal landscape of Pinot Noir and to experience firsthand how these labels reflect terroir, tradition, and style”.

As per tradition, the awards ceremony for the best wines (which can also be tasted) will take place during the “South Tyrol Pinot Noir Days” at the Hospice of San Floriano in Laghetti. As always, the program will be rich: among the scheduled events are two masterclasses, one led by sommelier Raffaele Fischetti focusing on the regional winners, and the other dedicated to Pinot Noirs by Pfitscher. There will also be the “Pinot Noir Experience”, a guided excursion along the “Pinot Noir Trail” through Gleno, Pinzano, and Mazzon, including insights into these unique terroirs and the grape varieties that thrive there. Also the guided “Pinot Noir & Bike” tour along the route of the former Val di Fiemme railway is scheduled. In parallel, “Notti del Pinot Nero” - the “Pinot Noir Nights” will take place, where selected restaurants will serve wines made from this grape (also featured in two other initiatives, the “Pinot Noir Picnic” and the “Pinot Noir Party”) paired with dishes from the local culinary tradition.

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