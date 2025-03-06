Bardolino: create value with projects starting “from the bottom”, and of “enlarged” supply chain

Create value is the mantra for all the protagonists of wine supply chain, whether they are producers or consortia, dealing with a framework in which consumption is dropping structurally, and with the consequence that the classic “drink less but better” has to conciliate with the economic endurance of companies and territories which are called to a very difficult task, i.e. that of increasing the positioning, while the demand of product wine, overall, decreases, in the face of an offer remaining great and varied. For this, interventions involving all the enlarged supply chain are needed, i.e. wineries and producers, but also those dealing with hospitality and restoration, and the promotion of territory with a common conception starting from the bottom in order to understand which direction one needs to take with investments also on education. A path chosen by Consorzio del Bardolino protecting a territory lying on Lake Garda, and “brushes” Valpolicella with 2,550 hectares from which 21 million bottles between Bardolino and Chiaretto arise.

And which aims to establish with the productive basis a deep exchange built on listening, confrontation, and consulting and educational support about the knowledge of markets, the style of wines, and the best techniques in vineyard, an in winery for the two wines of the territory: Bardolino, very current red for its profile played on a moderate alcoholic grade, fresh and juicy as young, and capable of excelling in elegance with the sharpening in bottle over the time, and Chiaretto di Bardolino, rosè wine coming from Corvina, excellent native variety of the denomination, not only citrus and sapidity, but also an acidity donating long life. Both are considered very gastronomic, winning in pairing with usual and unusual dishes inspired to national and international cuisine.

“We are putting at the center producers who are daily committed in the creation of value of the product - explained in a meeting with the press Fabio Dei Micheli, president of the Consortium - we are convinced that, by only adopting a model collecting the needs from the bottom, positive feedbacks can be achieved, and a solid and cohesive supply chain can be built. Starting from the last year, we developed various projects on different fronts. First of all, the education which is continuing in an increasingly more active way towards all the members and producers to increase the quality of wines, and the understanding of markets thanks to the collaboration with Ray O’Connor, Irish Master of Wine, particularly regarding the details of that of the Uk (very important for Docs Bardolino, and Chiaretto di Bardolino, ed) with a dynamic and innovative method foreseeing one to one educational meetings, both practical and theoretical. The supply chain is replying positively to our solicitations, a sign of appreciation of imposed lines, and, this stimulates us to continue because we believe that teamwork and the involvement of all will be the real success of what we are trying to do”.

Within the Consortium, three commissions were formed, one dealing with agriculture for sustainable development, one regarding all wine aspects about quality and improvement of wines, and one of marketing. Moreover, since few months, Associazione dei Giovani Produttori di Bardolino (Association of Young Producers of Bardolino) has arisen, which has the role to create an inclusive and proactive context favoring the active involvement of young producers in consortium system, encouraging them to participate in the activities of the association with a contemporary approach, and to contribute to the growth, and to the development of the sector.

“Education - continues Dei Micheli – regards also the operators of tourism sector, first ambassadors of local products towards tourists thanks to the partnership with Federalberghi, which arose to reinforce the bond between the Consortium and accommodation facilities fostering wine tourism, a very important aspect for the promotion of wine on our territory which can count on a great number of wineries organized to host wine enthusiasts. We are collaborating also with Wine Route Bardolino to create paths in which both wineries, hotels, and restoration are included”.

Lake Garda is a powerful touristic attraction (and, for this reason, the same Consorzio di Bardolino, together with those of Lugana, Custoza, Valtènesi, and Garda Doc gave life to communication project “Lake Garda Wines”, which debuted at Wine Paris, in Paris, ed), but, still today, sector operators struggle to understand how much “wine driver” can be important. Here, as in many other Italian wine areas, local wines are little present in the menus of restaurants, and the actions of the Consortium aim to make the possible synergies be known, and to create them. The dense relationship network at an institutional level with the 16 Municipalities insisting on the territory of Bardolino Docs follows the same direction.

But, which are the strength on which one has to leverage to valorize Bardolino red wine, and Chiaretto di Bardolino? “Chiaretto - replies Dei Micheli – has, at this point, demonstrated to be the rosé wine of excellence in Italy, and it is necessary to continue to look for new markets in which it can be appreciated. Bardolino is a rediscovery for everyone because anyway, today, for its characteristics, it is the wine that everyone desires: fresh, sapid, light, elegant. A wine that can be appreciated also by new consumers looking for this style of product, and also by all those people who love a wine which is made elegant by time. And, not lastly, Bardolino wines of the three subzones, Monte Baldo, La Rocca, and Sommacampagna, which, year after year, proceed in a path of quality fostered by our producers who deserve success. I invite everyone to taste what we are doing”. “The projects about which the president talked - underlines Costantino Gabardi, consultant of the Consortium – are of great value. Our role, which is very delicate, is to move the utility on producers. The activities of research, awareness, education, improvement of agricultural projects must transform in the middle period into real value for each component of the supply chain. Only in this way, a project becomes winning”. A peculiar aspect of these projects is the modality to propose them to the supply chain. “Their proposal is based on the building of personal and loyal relationships - explains Gabardi – which are built over time, as Andrea Vantini did, responsible of the technical area of the Consortium, historical memory of the institution. The intention is to offer producers tools, those that the same ask for. The return we expect for in the time is that the supply chain comes with us”.

