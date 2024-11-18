“Berebene 2025”, Italian wines with the best quality-price ratio, according to “Gambero Rosso”

Matta Dosaggio Zero 2023 by Casebianche was awarded as “the best sparkling wine”; Falerio Pecorino Maree 2023 by Madonnabruna was awarded as “the best white wine”; Friuliano Doc Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Grigio Ramato 2023 by Sirch awarded as “the best rosé”; Chianti Classico 2021 di Borgo Salcetino awarded as “the best red wine”; Canelli Tenuta del Fant 2023 by Il Falchetto awarded as “the best sweet wine”; Barbera d’Asti Superiore di Savej 2021 by Terre Astesane awarded as “the best wine below 10 euros”: here are the prizes awarded at “Berebene 2025”, edition No. 34 of the guide of the wine with the best quality-price ratio, according to “Gambero Rosso”, which went on stage yesterday, November 17, in Rome.

The awarded wines were even 937 (including 64 amongst sparkling wines, 412 white wines, 69 rosé, 377 red wines, and 15 sweet wines): the most awarded denomination is Barbera d’Asti (with 16 wines), leading Piedmont palmarès, i.e. the region with the best offer to drink well, with 112 wines, followed by Veneto with 92 wines, and Tuscany, with 84.

“The Guide is the full demonstration of how Italy, unlike other wine-producing countries, offers excellent wines for every price range, all capable of returning the identity of a wine zone, the characteristic feature of a vineyard, the productive philosophy of a vine grower, or of a company. Starting from even 92 excellent bottles below 10 euros - continues Lorenzo Ruggeri, “Gambero Rosso” director - this Guide was capable of ensuring, from edition to edition, a growing share of accurate and competent audience. The accessibility of Italian wine is the real theme of the moment, prices have increased a lot and have finished to move young consumers away. Luckily, with a good critical spirit, and research, we can still find excellent bottles under 20 euros in all regions. In this way, we edited an ideal menu with sparkling wines, to which white wines, rosé, and red wines were added. All of this, without ignoring some true gems amongst the sweet wines”.

