Between Baroque and dream, “The Leopard” arrives on Netflix. And, the special edition bottle arises

Between Baroque palaces, ancient aristocratic families, passionate love, and sumptuous parties, that explained by “The Leopard”, novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, is one of the most known and iconic versions of Sicily, which was made famous at an international level by the homonymous film by Luchino Visconti of 1963, interpreted by two actors without time such as Alain Delon and Claudia Cardinale: today, the book (among the most read Italian novels of the 20th century all over the world) becomes a tv series, ready to arrive on March, 5th on Netflix, and available at the same time in many countries (among the interpreters Kim Rossi Stuart, Benedetta Porcaroli, Saul Nanni, and Deva Cassel). Donnafugata, winery-symbol of the Sicily of wine, which, in the novel, gives the name to the properties of the protagonist, dedicates him a limited edition of its most famous wine, “Mille e Una Notte”, enriched with a precious label with decorations inspired to the style, and elegance put into scene by the series.

In this narration, set in the hearth of Western Sicily, in the earths of the Leopard, exactly where the vineyards of the Sicilian company are located, the wine wanted by Netflix in this collaboration could only be Donnafugata. Here, small high quality productions arise such as “Mille e Una Notte”, “Tancredi”, “Angheli”, and “Sedàra”, all wines paying homage to a great classic of Italian literature. “This synergy makes us really proud – affirms José Rallo di Donnafugata - with “Mille e Una Notte” 2021 Special Edition, we want to narrate the hearth and the soul of Sicily, exactly as Netflix does with the series, the proof that wine is a real means of culture. Throughout this special partnership, Donnafugata intends to reinforce its role of ambassador company in made in Italy”.

“Mille e Una Notte” (Nero d’Avola, Petit Verdot, and Syrah grapes), wanted by Giacomo and Gabriella Rallo, founders of Donnafugata, is a great red which redefined the perception of Sicilian wine at an international level incarnating the handmade approach of the winery, which, today, symbolizes the elegant Siciliannes which can be found in Netflix series. As it happens in the plot of the series, each bottle encloses a narration passing through Sicilian landscapes in a timeless atmosphere transforming each sip into a journey among the deepest roots of the island. “Vintage 2021 of “Mille e Una Notte” stands out for an extraordinary elegance – declares Antonio Rallo di Donnafugata - the favorable conditions of the vintage, the care that we all invest in the work on the field, and in meticulous winemaking and sharpening processes, make “Mille e una Notte” 2021 Special Edition the perfect wine to narrate Sicily to the world”.

After all, Donnafugata has always linked its company identity to art: Sicily, with the colors of the Mediterranean landscape, suggests a constant research of beauty in places where history and literature intersect indissolubly, and the limited edition pays homage to a timeless history which influenced Italian and international culture.

