Between celebrities and glamour, Franciacorta bubbles still in the spotlight at the Emmy Awards

An unmistakable touch of Italian style for one of the most prestigious events in the global television and film industry: Franciacorta, a symbol of Made in Italy excellence, is confirmed for the fourth consecutive year as the “Official Sparkling Wine” of the Emmy Awards, edition No. 76. The ceremony will be staged on September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, broadcast live on ABC and numerous international channels. It will be followed by the “Governors Gala”, the elegant after-party celebrating the Emmy winners, with an exclusive parterre of TV personalities. Actress Miriam Leone and chef Augusto Pasini of the Hill Colle restaurant in Erbusco will be the testimonials of the Belpaese. Numerous series were nominated, from “The Crown” to “True Detective”, from “The Bear” to “The Gilded Age”, with the likes of Jodie Foster, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Martin, Naomi Watts, Meryl Streep, Idris Elba, Dakota Fanning and many others.

Franciacorta thus reaffirms its role as an ambassador of Italian taste and style, combining tradition and innovation in an international context such as the Emmy Awards, the event of the year for American television, which celebrates the brightest talents in the family entertainment industry, capable in recent years of attracting international film and theater actors and creating an increasingly loyal worldwide audience.

“We are proud to represent Italy once again at the Emmy Awards”, says Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium, “this year, with the presence of Miriam Leone and the participation of Augusto Pasini, we want to celebrate Italian excellence in all its forms, from wine to food, film and television”.

This year Franciacorta will not only be present with the usual Franciacorta Bar, offering guests of the “Governors Gala” the opportunity to taste different types of labels from various wineries, but will have as a special guest in all events Miriam Leone, actress and ambassador of Made in Italy. In addition, for the first time in the history of the Emmys, an Italian chef will cook at the gala dinner: Augusto Pasini, a chef from Franciacorta’s “Hill Colle” restaurant in Erbusco, will present a dish created especially for the occasion.

Franciacorta will kick off the Emmy Awards celebration with a private dinner on Sept. 12 and conclude on Sept. 16 with a master class dedicated to sommeliers from California’s Michelin-starred restaurants. Both events will be held at “Angelini Osteria in Beverly Hills”, offering guests an immersive experience in the richness of Franciacorta’s heritage.

The Franciacorta Bar will also be present at the main events preceding the Emmy Awards, including the “Creative Arts Emmy Awards” (September 7 and 8), which honors those who work behind the scenes - set designers, costume designers, image and sound editors, animators, special effects artists and others - and the “Performer Nominees Celebration” (September 13), an event dedicated to all the nominated actors, Emmys presenters and supporting casts of the nominated TV series.

This partnership adds to Franciacorta’s portfolio of prestigious collaborations, including the Michelin Guide, both in the United States and Italy, the National Chamber of Italian Fashion (with Franciacorta being the official toast of Milan Fashion Week) and the historic “1000 Miglia.” The Emmy Awards ceremony will also be broadcast live on Sky Italia (Monday, September 16 at 2 a.m.).

