Between Italy and Bordeaux, a never born love: poorly distributed and unobtainable in the wine lists

Italy has a problem with Bordeaux wines. Or, more accurately, the relationship between Italian wine lovers and Bordeaux wines has never really blossomed, and this has very little to do with the usual dualism between Italy and France, because imports of Burgundy and Champagne, as well as their presence in the wine lists of the great restaurants, are solid and growing. Not even price can be a valid explanation, as evidenced by the success of Burgundy and Champagne labels, the prices of which have never been higher.

None of these appear to be plausible motivations, but basically, as told the analysis signed by “Wine Wins”, which deals with investments and the trade of fine wines, there is a fact: Italy is not among the top 15 world markets for Bordeaux wines, and in Europe, very small states such as Switzerland, Belgium, and Holland consume much more Bordeaux than we do, not to mention Great Britain which is the third largest world market after the USA and China.

A fact, supported by another factor: comparing eight Bordeaux wines from as many Chateau - Margaux, Lafite Rothschild, Petrus, Pichon Longueville, Cheval Blanc, La Gaffelliere, Cos d’Estournel, and Beychevelle - in a recent vintage like 2019, the latest found on the market, and 2000, an iconic vintage for Bordeaux, there is an enormous difficulty even just in finding such labels. Bordeaux offers very few in Italy, and the more mature the sought-after vintage, the more difficult it will be to find it offered by an Italian retailer.

In case we decide to buy Bordeaux wines in Italy, we should be prepared to pay much more, with price differences reaching several hundred euros per bottle. The only exception is Petrus, which despite a smaller number of Italian sellers, is offered at a much lower price than British sellers.

The price difference between the UK and Italy grows larger as the wine becomes nobler, while the number of sales proposals always favors the UK, even for lesser-known wines, especially in mature vintages. Finally, it should be underlined that Bordeaux wines, both red and white, have vanished from Italian restaurant wine lists, and in general, even in Michelin-starred establishments, the selection is limited to a few labels.

