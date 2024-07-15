Between Sicily, Malta and the Amalfi Coast, the cruise for wine lovers kicks off in September

A themed cruise for wine lovers: it is proposed by the American company Windstar Cruises (particularly known for having a fleet composed of modern, computer-controlled sailing ships), which, from September 21 to October 1 will debut “Wine Cruise: Sicilian Splendors”, a wine-focused tour aboard the striking Wind Surf, the world’s largest sailing ship. The project is being advised by Maze Row Wines, an American import & export company of fine wines (Italian labels in their portfolio include Allegrini, Argiano, Brancaia, Jermann, Poggio Al Tesoro, Pieropan, Ratti and Tornatore).

Departure and return are scheduled in Rome: after a day’s sailing you will reach Lipari, and the following day the landing is scheduled at another Unesco world site, Catania. From here one can visit Taormina with its beautiful antiquities, the necropolis of Pantalica and Syracuse. Leaving Italy, the cruise continues to Gozo, the island long thought to be the mythical Ogygia of Homer’s Odyssey. The next day the itinerary includes arrival in Malta. Then Porto Empedocle and the legendary Valley of the Temples in Agrigento. On September 28, stop in Trapani, the Italian city of sailing and land of contrasts. The last two days will be devoted to Sorrento and Amalfi. On-board tastings by Maze Row Wines are planned throughout the trip.

But the one to Sicily is not the only food & wine-themed cruise offered by Windstar Cruises: “Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses”, from Venice to Athens, departing on August 28, features guest chef Loryn Nalic, who together with her husband Edo owns “Balkan Treat Box”, a restaurant specializing in Balkan-inspired cuisine in the heart of St. Louis, Missouri. While touring among Greek temples, coastal mountain ranges and rustic villages, guests will have the opportunity to dine with the chef and visit local markets in her company. There will also be two enrichment seminars with wine tastings by Louis M. Martini Winery, a Napa Valley cornerstone celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023.

