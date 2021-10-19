Brunello di Montalcino and Barolo leading the “Top 100 Cellar Selection” 2021 by Wine Enthusiast

Brunello di Montalcino and Barolo, above all, but also Valtellina, Soave, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Amarone della Valpolicella, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Chianti Classico and Lessona: the best wines for aging come from these territories, the ones to collect, the ones to buy today and keep in the cellar for a few years according to the “Top 100 Cellar Selection” 2021 by “Wine Enthusiast” (whose Italian editor is Kerin O’Keefe).

If at no. 1 there is the Californian Ramey 2018 Hyde Vineyard Chardonnay, on the second step of the podium there is Italy (after the absolute first place of Antinori’s Tignanello 2016), with the 2016 Brunello di Montalcino of Le Chiuse winery, one of the 9 wines with 100 points (including 4 Italians and 3 precisely from Montalcino) in the selection. At no. 8 in the ranking is Barolo from the Municipality of Serralunga d’Alba 2016 from the small winery Famiglia Anselma. At no. 13 again Brunello di Montalcino 2016, this time from Fuligni, another gem of the territory, while at n. 17 another top brand of the Langhe such as Cavallotto, with the Barolo Bricco Boschis Vigna San Giuseppe Riserva 2016. Another 100-point wine, as well as the n. 20, the Brunello di Montalcino 2016 of the historical winery Salvioni. At no. 25 another cru from Langhe, the 2017 Barolo Monvigliero by Comm. G. B. Burlotto, while at n. 27 there is a wine from Valtellina, with Arpepe’s Valtellina Superiore Sassella Rocce Rosse Riserva 2013, followed by no. 29 from Brovia’s Barolo Brea Vigna Ca’Mia 2017. At no. 31 there is a white wine, with Gini’s Soave Classico La Froscà 2018, one of the qualitative references of the territory, while at n. 34, from one of the pearls of the Tuscan Renaissance, comes the Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Mulinvecchio 2016 of the historical Contucci family. Position n. 40, on the other hand, for the only Barbaresco in the ranking, the Montefico Vecchie Viti 2015 from the famous Roagna winery, while at no. 44 there is a surprising Lessona 2018 from Villa Guelpa, from Alto Piedmont. Position n. 47 for another 100 points wine, which is also one of the most recognized by world critics in recent years, namely the Brunello di Montalcino Madonna delle Grazie 2016 from the Il Marroneto label, while at n. 57 there is another great classic of Italian collectible wines, the Sammarco 2017 (Igt Toscana) from Castello dei Rampolla. Holding the Valpolicella flag high, on the other hand, is Allegrini, one of the most important estates of the territory, with the Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2016. While the Black Rooster of Chianti Classico “sings” at n. 89, with Istine’s 2018. To close the Italian selection, again, the Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Mazzamurello 2017 by Torre dei Beati. With Italy on the podium for the number of labels (behind the USA with 31 and France with 25), in a list of great quality wines but not always very expensive, given that half of the selection, according to “Wine Enthusiast”, can be found for less than 70 dollars on the shelf, and a third even between 20 and 50 dollars.

