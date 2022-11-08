Brunello di Montalcino, in the first 9 months of 2022, sales value grows by 21.5%

The average price grows, volumes are holding up, and the race of Brunello di Montalcino continues on strategic markets, already protagonists of a boom in demand in the previous two years. As reported by the data from the Brunello Price Observatory – which collect data provided voluntarily by companies – as for the sold in the first 9 months of 2022, the increase in September marks a +21.5% in terms of value, with a jump in price average between “Vintage” and “Riserva” products – now close to 27 euros per bottle ex cellar (+14% with peaks of over 24% in the Usa) for a total of 7 million bottles sold – well beyond the inflation pressing. Volumes also increase, surprisingly for a last vintage (2017) not so rich, which rose by 6%.

The projection over the 12 months of 2022 leads to an overall value of Brunello sales close to 250 million euros. The numbers relating to Rosso di Montalcino are also growing, with increases both in value (+20%) and in volume (+9%). Among the countries, domestic demand does very well which is confirmed in strong growth, and today represents about 1/3 of the entire market, thanks to a growth in volumes marketed that exceeds 17%, with values at +31%. But are also foreign countries that are pulling, starting from the United States, where the strong increase in the average value (+25%) weighed less with the strong dollar, in the face of stable volumes. Behind the Us, which alone are worth 33% of exports in value, Canadian demand stands out (+27%) and Germany is also growing in double figures, surpassing the Uk market, unique among the big in difficulty (-15%).

“Who expected a pause to reflect on the markets after the exploits of the last two years will have to change its mind. The denomination continues to turn beyond expectations regardless of the rankings of the vintages, thanks to a collective brand that is increasingly recognized and appreciated in the world. That said, the difficult economic phase that awaits us in the short and medium term requires maximum attention: the International Monetary Fund foresees a recession phase in 2023 for Italy and Germany, and also in the USA the recent downward prospects for products. super-premium analyzed by Rabobank sound like alarm bells not to be overlooked”. Says the president of the Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino, Fabrizio Bindocci, a few days from “Benvenuto Brunello” (11/21 November)”, which will lead journalists, buyers and wine professionals to discover the new vintages, but also to animate what we could define “Benvenuto Brunello Off”, between tastings and dinners in some of the most prestigious wineries in the area (strictly by invitation), including the vertical organized by Col d’Orcia (12 November), which from Rosso 2018 to Brunello di Montalcino 1968 will retrace 50 years of history in the glass, and the presentation in preworld premiere (10 November) of Brunello di Montalcino Giovanni Neri 2018, dedicated to the founder of Casanova di Neri, the only Brunello company to have reached the top of the “Top 100” of Wine Spectator, the most prestigious international ranking, in 2006, with the Brunello di Montalcino Tenuta Nuova 200.

