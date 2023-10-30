Bulk wines, Italy in the first half of 2023 grows in volume (+11.2%) and holds in value (-0.6%)

If in the first 7 months of 2023, shipments of Italian wine worldwide mark -1.2% in value, overall, according to Istat data, at 4.4 billion euros, and -1.5% in volume, at 12.3 million hectoliters, from the bulk wine segment comes a meager consolation. In the first 6 months of 2023, quantities grew by +11.2%, to 1.9 million hectoliters, but at essentially stable values, at 150 million euros (-0.6%). Scraps, in terms of value, moreover with an average price decreased by -10.6%, to 78 euros per hectoliter, over the same period in 2022. But at least a very slight positive sign in quantities - with Italy surpassing Chile and ranking No. 2 in the world, behind Spain - in times when the very abundant amount of cellar stocks, especially for lower value wines, is more than just a concern. Data coming from the World Bulk Wine Exhibition, the most important trade show in the sector, signed by Vinexposium, which will be staged in Amsterdam, November 20-21, 2023. From which it emerges that Italy sent bulk wines to as many as 77 different markets, from Germany, the top market overall (worth almost half of the total alone), to destinations such as Mozambique and Mexico. Although the bulk of exports are concentrated in “old Europe”, with the United States the only non-EU market in the Top 10.

Germany saw growth of 23.3% in volume (1.1 million hectoliters) and 22.4 % in value, to 68 million euros, with a stable average price of 61 euros per hectoliter. Also on the podium is France, with a 6.9% increase in volume, surpassing 20 million liters, but with an 11% lower average price (67 euros per hectoliter), which reduced turnover by 5%, to 13.5 million euros. Following, with much lower values, in order, are Switzerland (10.3 million euros), Sweden (7.1), Austria (6.7), the United Kingdom (6.6), Denmark (5.7) Czech Republic (4.6), the U.S. (4 million euros, but with a -68.5 percent thud), Norway (3.6 million euros, but with a high average price, at 282 euros per hectoliter) and Belgium (2.6 million euros). By average price, behind Norway (at +35.7%), come the United States and Belgium, at 198 euros per hectoliter, but if the States has a deep negative sign, with -61.%, the European country, on the other hand, marks a growth of +13.2 %. 155 euros per hectoliter, on the other hand, is the average price of Italian bulk wine that ends up in Switzerland, up +5.1 %.

Copyright © 2000/2023