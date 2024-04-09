Campo alla Sughera (Knauf family) continues to focus on Bolgheri: purchased 3 more hectares

The German Knauf family, world-famous as a building materials brand, but actually a wine producer since 1998 in Bolgheri, with the boutique winery Campo alla Sughera - beautifully located between Bolgheri and Castagneto Carducci, along the “via Montenapoleone” of the famous Tuscan appellation - continues to invest in the area and buys another 3.3 hectares, one of which is already planted with Bolgheri Doc vines, with the aim of not only increasing production, but also improving the quality of the wines.

The new hectares are added to the 18 hectares planted with vines to date, enclosed in a place marked by extraordinary natural elements: the marly soil, rich in minerals, the sea, which decisively influences the area’s microclimate, and the weather, which allows the wines to evolve. “The acquisition is a strong sign of the Knauf Family’s commitment to grow Campo alla Sughera steadily”, says Tommaso Alessandri, Winery Director. The investment comes on the heels of an important economic result achieved over the past four years, during which the winery has grown in double digits in each year and successfully pursued a rigorous repositioning policy”.

