Cantina Italia: 42.4 million hectolitres of wine in Italy’s cellars (as of October 31)

As of October 31, 2021, Italy’s wine cellars contain 42.4 million hectolitres of wine - 15.2% more than on September 30, 2021 (+5.6 million hectolitres) and 8% more than in October 2020 (+3.1 million hectolitres) - 18.3 million hectolitres of must and 14.6 million hectolitres of new wine still in fermentation. This is stated in the latest update of Cantina Italia, the report signed by the Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Repression of Agri-Food Products (Icqrf), based on data from the online Wine Register.

59.4% of the wine is held in the northern regions, mainly in Veneto (10.1 million hectolitres), especially thanks to the significant contribution of stocks in the provinces of Treviso (10.4%) and Verona (8.3%). This is followed by Emilia Romagna (5.2 million hectolitres), Tuscany (4.69 million hectolitres) and Apulia (4 million hectolitres).

52.1% of the wine held is PDO, with a prevalence of red (51.4%). 26.2% of wine is PGI, again with a predominance of red (57.3%), while varietal wines held make up just 1.4% of the total. The remaining 20.2% is made up of other wines. Despite a large number of registered Geographical Indications (526), stocks are very concentrated: the top 20 designations contribute 57.6% of the total stocks of GI wines.

Among these, Prosecco represents 9.2% of stocks, with 3 million hectolitres, Puglia Igp 4.8% (1.6 million hectolitres), Toscana Igp 4% (1.3 million hectolitres), Doc Sicilia 3, 6% (1.2 million hectolitres), Doc Delle Venezie 3.5% (1.1 million hectolitres), Terre Siciliane Igp 3.5% (1.1 million hectolitres), Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 3.2% (1 million hectolitres). Chianti accounts for 2.9% of stocks (948,000 hectolitres), Chianti Classico for 2.2% (718,000 hectolitres), Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco for 1.7% (580,000 hectolitres), Franciacorta and Trentino Doc for 1.7% (550,000 hectolitres) and Barolo for 1.4% (475,000 hectolitres).

Compared to the October 2020 figures, PDO wines in Italian cellars are 5.8% higher, with whites up by +10.4% and reds down by -0.6%. IGP wines, on the other hand, are 11.1% higher than in October 2020, and table wines are 10.4% higher. Compared to 30 September 2021, stocks of PDO wines rose by 16.7%, PGI wines by 13.9%, varietal wines by 8% and table wines by 13.6%.

