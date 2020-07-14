Cantina Italia: 44.1 million hectoliters of wine in July 2020 (less than 2019)

Wine stocks in Italian wineries are continuing to decrease. The Ministry of Agriculture’s latest report dated July 8, 2020, on “Cantina Italia”, has recorded that there are 44.1 million hectoliters of wine, 4.1 million hectoliters of musts and 49.000 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation. These figures, compared to a year ago (on July 1, 2019), indicate a reduction of 2.1% for wines, 1.9% for musts and 10.1% for new wine still in fermentation. The quantity of wines in Italy was in fact 45.9 million hectoliters, musts were 4.5 million hectoliters and there were 127.000 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation. Inventory data also decreased compared to 1 July 2020, as follows: -3.9% for wines, -10.0% for musts and -61.1% for new wine still in fermentation. In further detail, 58% of wine in Italy is physically held in the northern regions and, the Veneto Region alone holds a quarter of the national wine, mainly due to the significant contribution of the stocks in the provinces of Treviso (9.6%) and Verona (9.4%). These two regions alone also hold more wine (8.4 million hectoliters) than the regions of Apulia and Sicily together (6.8 million hectoliters). 52.6% of the wine held is PDO, and there is a prevalence of red (55.5%). 26% of the wine is PGI, also in this case there is a prevalence of red (56.9%), while the varietal wines held make up just 1.5% of the total. The remaining 19.9% ​​is comprised of table wines. Even though there are a large number of Denominations (526), ​​10 Denominations make up 39% of the total, while the top 20 Denominations represent more than half of the total (55.7%).

At the regional level, there are 10.8 million hectoliters in the Veneto Region wineries, 5.3 million hectoliters in Tuscany, 4.7 million hectoliters in Emilia Romagna, 4.2 million hectoliters in Apulia and 5.8 in Tuscany, while Piedmont has less than 4 million hectoliters. Sicily follows at 2.6 and Abruzzi at 2.3 is ahead of Lombardy and Trentino Alto Adige at less than 2 million hectoliters. Going into further detail, the largest stocks of Denomination wines are those of Prosecco DOC, at 2.7 million hectoliters (7.9% of the total); 1.2 million hectoliters of Chianti and Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (3.5%), which are just slightly ahead of the Sicilian DOC. Under one million hectoliters, instead, we find Delle Venezie Doc (998.000, -2.9%), Chianti Classico (803.000, -2.3%), Prosecco di Conegliano and Valdobbiadene (664.000, -1.9%), Valpolicella Ripasso (552.611, -1.6%), Franciacorta (528.000, -1.5%), Barolo (516.000, -1.5%) and Amarone della Valpolicella (465.000, -1.3%).

