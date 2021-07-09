Cantina Italia, at the halfway mark of 2021 wine stocks at 45.4 million hectolitres

In the wine cellars of Italy, as of June 30, 2021, there were 45.4 million hectoliters of wine, 3.8 million hectoliters of must and 87,020 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation. Compared to the end of one year ago (as it emerges from the data of the Icqrf Telematic Registry summarized in the report “Cantina Italia”) there was an increase in stocks of 0.7% for wines, a decrease of 7.9% in stocks of musts, while in May 2021 there was a reduction in stocks of 7.6% for wines and 13.5% for musts. 57.4% of wine is held in northern regions, mainly in Veneto (23.5%), mainly concentrated in the provinces of Treviso (9.3%) and Verona (8.9%). Then there are Emilia Romagna and Tuscany with 11.7% of wine stocks, Apulia (9.6%), Piedmont (8.9%), Sicily (6.3%), Abruzzo (5.4%), Lombardy (5.3%), Trentino Alto Adige (4.3%) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (3.5%). 51.2% of wine has a Denominazione di Origine Protetta (Protected Designation of Origin), with a prevalence of red wines (55.1%), whereas 26.9% has an Indicazione Geografica Tipica (Typical Geographical Indication), also in this case with a prevalence of red wines (57.5%), whereas varietal wines held just 1.4% of the total, and the remaining 20.5% is made of other wines.

Despite a large number of registered Geographical Indications (526), stocks are very concentrated: the first 20 denominations contribute to 55.9% of the total stocks of wines with Geographical Indications. In the lead there is Prosecco, which represents 7.9% of wines in the cellar (2.8 million hectoliters), then Puglia IGT (5%, 1.8 million hectoliters), Toscana IGT (4.2%, 1.5 million hectoliters), Sicily DOC (3.7%, 1, 3 million hectoliters), Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (3.6%, 1.28 million hectoliters), as well as Veneto (3.4%, 1.2 million hectoliters), Chianti (3.2%, 1.13 million hectoliters), Chianti Classico (2.2%, 795. 000 hectoliters), Franciacorta (1.6%, 569,000 hectoliters), Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (1.6%, 563,000 hectoliters), Barolo (1.4%, 513,000 hectoliters) and Amarone della Valpolicella (1.2%, 428,000 hectoliters). At regional level, 25.9% of wines with denomination or geographical indication are kept in the cellars of Veneto, 13.6% in those of Tuscany, 8.5% in those of Piedmont, 8.4% in those of Apulia and 7.4% in those of Emilia Romagna.

Copyright © 2000/2021