“Cantina Italia”: wine stocks fall to 46.6 million hectoliters in May 2025

Stocks in the “Cantina Italia” continue to fall, but remain essentially stable compared to a year ago: as of May 31, 2025, Italian wineries had 46.6 million hectoliters of wine in stock, down 6.3% from April 30, 2025, and up 0.4% compared to May 31, 2024. To these figures must be added 3.1 million hectoliters of must and 77,863 hectoliters of new wine still in fermentation. This is according to the latest report by the ICQRF (Central Inspectorate for the Protection of Quality and Fraud Prevention of Agri-Food Products), published by the Ministry of Agriculture.

It also explains that 55.6% of the wine held is PDO, with a prevalence of red wines (51.3%), while 25.9% is PGI, again with a clear prevalence of red (57.1%), while varietal wines account for just 1.4% of the total, while 17.2% consists of other generic wines. The stocks of wines with geographical indication are highly concentrated, with 526 in Italy: the top 20 appellations account for 57.4% of the total.

58.3% of wine is held in northern regions, mainly in Veneto, which accounts for 26.1% of national wine production, thanks above all to the contribution of stocks in the provinces of Treviso (11.0%) and Verona (9.1%). Looking at PDO and PGI wines with “stocks” of over one million hectoliters, Prosecco DOC leads the way as always, accounting for 11.1% with 4.2 million hectoliters, followed by IGT Puglia (4.5% with 1.6 million hectoliters), IGT Toscana (4.4% with 1.6 million), Chianti (3.4% with 1.3 million), IGT Veneto (3.1% at 1.2 million), Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (2.9% at 1.1 million), DOC Delle Venezie (2.9% at 1.1 million), IGT Salento (2.8% at 1 million), and DOC Sicilia (2.8% at 1 million hectoliters).

Most of the 3.1 million hectoliters of Italian must is also held in the northern regions (62.6%) and southern Italy (27.2%), with territories that, in particular, hold 51.7% of the must: Emilia-Romagna (26.4%) and Puglia (25.3%).

